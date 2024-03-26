LUANAR experts suggest social cash transfer should incorporate reforestation exercises

An Irrigation and Water Engineer from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources – LUANAR Dr. Kenneth Wiyo suggests that it can be helpful if government and donors incorporate tree planting initiative into social cash transfer to ensure massive reforestation exercise.

Dr. Wiyo spoke during a workshop on Sustainable Watershed Management on Friday at LUANAR, Bunda Campus in Lilongwe.

He highlighted that authorities can ensure that those planting and taking care of the trees should benefit from social cash transfer which is given out for free and intends to support the poorer.

Dr. Wiyo emphasized that if government and donors could stop giving out free cash transfer, in return citizens work on trees, the country would make huge progress on reforestation.

“Those trees can easily grow through this idea, then there could not be fears of inadequate seedlings as we have calculated that every household can plant 2,000 trees in 10 years, and 200,000 nation wide.” explained Dr. Wiyo.

The suggestion come when the country’s watersheds have changed following an increase in cases of foods, dry rivers and low flow. “I am advising fellow engineers to change their approach on designs because of changing river hydrology.” He advised.

The LUANAR Irrigation and Water Engineer thinks that engineers should bring in ground water recharge ideas and restore water in dams so that can be used during dry season.

Dr. Wiyo added,”More importantly, they should be engaged in watershed management from up stream. We are usually having surface run-off during rainy season which is causing floods. When they are designing a bridge or culvert for Irrigation should comply to all patterns and allow water to flow.”

He therefore encouraged reforestation in areas along the river banks and urge people allow natural regeneration of trees through collaborative work.

Meanwhile, McPherson Nthala, Deputy Director for Land Resources and Conservation in Ministry of Agriculture expressed gratitude over LUANAR efforts to restore forest cover in the country, saying will help to restore the lost trees.

“As policy holder, we are promoting sustainable land management activities on catchment areas. Lost of watersheds is putting our lives in danger and should do something for the better of Malawi,” said Nthala.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Masumbankhunda called for collaborative efforts to ensure that reforestation takes shape, and watersheds reserved.

The Senior Chief advised for more awareness campaigns to ensure that the masses contribute to the planting and care of trees to avoid further loss of watersheds.

