LUANAR, Midlands State University of Zimbabwe sign agreement to strengthen research collaboration

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has entered into partnership with Zimbabwe’s Midlands State University (MSU) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance a range of higher education initiatives, with a special focus on areas of agriculture and natural resources.

The agreement, which was finalized during the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM) Triennial Conference held in Windhoek, Namibia, marks the start of a robust collaboration between the two Institutions.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of the agreement ,Chairman of LUANAR Council, Professor Zachary Kasomekera, lauded the partnership as a crucial step forward for the two Institutions.

He emphasized that the collaboration is poised to enhance research efforts, ultimately benefiting both Malawi and Zimbabwe.

“This partnership has the potential to yield significant benefits for our nations, particularly in the realm of agricultural research and development,” he said.

In his remarks, MSU Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Muzvidziwa, underscored the MoU’s significance on research and education development.

“This agreement is a major milestone for both our institutions, and I am confident that it will lead to groundbreaking advancements in our shared areas of interest,” he said.

The MSU delegation, led by Professor Cosmas Parwada, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Environment, and Natural Resources Management, also included Deputy Dean Dr. Tavagwisa Muziri while LUANAR was represented by Vice Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Kaunda, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Associate Professor Agnes Mwangwera, University Registrar, Dr. Phillip Kaonda, and other senior officials.

The landmark agreement is expected to usher in a new era of academic and research progress, strengthening ties between LUANAR and MSU, and contributing to the agricultural development of both Malawi and Zimbabwe.

However, LUANAR also signed agreements with Eduardo Mondlane University from Mozambique and University of Bamenda from Cameroon.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!