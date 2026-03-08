LUANAR Pushes Parliament to Fund Agricultural Research — A Battle That Could Decide Malawi’s Food Future

Malawi’s agriculture sector stands at a crossroads. For decades, the country has relied on smallholder farming, rain-fed agriculture and imported technologies that often fail to address local realities. Now, the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) is pressing Parliament to confront a difficult truth: without serious investment in agricultural research and innovation, Malawi’s ambition for food security will remain elusive.

During an interface meeting with the parliamentary committee on education, LUANAR Vice Chancellor Emmanuel Kaunda delivered a direct message to lawmakers that if Malawi wants an agricultural revolution, it must begin by funding the institutions that produce the science behind it.

Kaunda argued that agricultural transformation does not start in the field but in research laboratories, lecture halls and experimental farms where scientists develop improved seeds, climate-resilient crops and modern farming techniques. According to him, Malawi already has the intellectual capacity to transform its agriculture sector but lacks the level of funding required to unlock that potential.

He said if the country invests more resources in training researchers and agricultural experts, the nation stands to benefit significantly. Kaunda pointed out that LUANAR has more than one hundred professors who are internationally recognized and capable of driving innovation that could transform the agricultural sector.

His remarks highlight a deeper challenge in Malawi’s development strategy. Agriculture remains the backbone of the country’s economy and the main source of livelihood for millions of rural households, yet the investment directed toward agricultural research and innovation remains limited. As a result, productivity levels remain low, farmers struggle with climate shocks, and the country continues to face periodic food shortages.

Universities such as LUANAR play a critical role in addressing these challenges. Through scientific research they develop improved crop varieties, better soil management techniques, disease-resistant seeds and modern farming systems that farmers depend on to increase yields and adapt to changing climate conditions. Without strong research institutions, Malawi risks remaining trapped in a cycle of low productivity, food insecurity and dependence on imported agricultural technologies.

During the discussions with parliamentarians, concerns were also raised about the rising cost of seeds, particularly maize and other cereals that are central to Malawi’s food system. Vice Chairperson of the parliamentary committee Golden Msilimba acknowledged that strengthening LUANAR could play an important role in addressing this challenge.

Msilimba said locally produced seeds, including maize and other cereals, have become expensive for many farmers. He noted that supporting LUANAR’s research work could help develop more affordable seed varieties and improve accessibility for rural farmers who form the backbone of the country’s food production system.

The push by LUANAR is therefore not simply a request for institutional funding but a broader call to rethink how Malawi invests in its agricultural future. Countries that have successfully transformed their agricultural sectors have done so by investing heavily in agricultural universities, research institutes and extension services. These investments produced high-yield crops, climate-resilient farming systems, improved livestock breeds and modern irrigation technologies that significantly boosted productivity.

Malawi possesses the scientific base to pursue similar breakthroughs, but sustained financial commitment remains the missing link. If Parliament responds positively to LUANAR’s call, the benefits could extend far beyond the university itself. Stronger investment in agricultural research could help increase crop yields, reduce seed prices, strengthen food security and improve the incomes of smallholder farmers across the country.

In this sense, LUANAR’s engagement with Parliament represents more than a lobbying effort. It is a strategic push to place science, innovation and research at the centre of Malawi’s agricultural transformation. If policymakers take the message seriously, the country could begin laying the foundation for the long-promised agricultural revolution that millions of Malawian farmers urgently need.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :