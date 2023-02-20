LUANAR to plant 20, 000 trees during 2023 tree planting season

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) says it is planning to plant 20, 000 trees at its campus and the surrounding communities with an aim of restoring natural resources.

LUANAR Deputy Vice Chancellor, Agnes Mwangwela, said on Thursday during the launch of 2023 Tree Planting Exercise that initially the university planned to plant 10, 000 trees, but it has been increased with another 10, 000 as support from FDH bank.

“The trees will be planted in the campus and distributed to the surrounding communities and schools to restore forest and landscape,” she said.

Mwangwela lamented that previously Bunda area was well known with its vegetation, but all is gone due to malpractices which led to depletion of trees.

She bemoaned the challenges mostly in the way communities take care of their animals and the way they conduct in regard to burning of their fields after harvest.

“If we can control fire and animals then we should be able to preserve the trees that are planted during the season,” she said.

Mwangwela added that the institution provides and promotes measures that help to preserve the trees that have been planted.

Deputy Director of Forest in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Titus Zulu commended the institution for complementing the government’s efforts in restoring natural resources.

“With good rains the the country is receiving, we are encouraging the general public and learning institutions to plant more trees in order to restore forest in the country,” he said

According to Zulu, the government is targeting 50 million trees to be planted by the end of the tree planting season.

The theme for this year’s tree planting exercise is: Restoring degraded forest landscapes for livelihood security.”

Senior Group Sabwe said he will continue to enhance awareness to the community on the importance of conserving and planting trees.

“With the help from the University, more trees will be planted in our communities to restore our land,” he said.

Chiseka Community Day Secondary School learner, Sherifa Kapenyenga expressed her gratitude to LUANAR for choosing schools around Bunda to be part of the tree planting exercise.

