Malawi Government sees potential in results for mining assessment

Government has described the results from the Geological mapping and mineral assessment as a great potential for changing the economy of the country if well utilized.

Principal Secretary for Mining, Joseph Mkandawire, made the remarks on Wednesday in Lilongwe during the launch of Geological Mapping and Mining Assessment Project (GEMMAP) deliverables.

He said the government identified the mineral sector as one of the key priority areas that can lead to sustainable economic growth under Industrialization in the Malawi 2063 agenda.

“Government attaches strong commitment to ensuring the growth of the mining sector hence various deliberate initiatives aimed at establishing a conducive Investment environment in the sector,” he said.

Mkandawire further said the results from the GEMMAP are not only important to the ministry but also to investors for the investments in the mining sector.

He said the ministry is there to disseminate the information so that any potential investors can access the modern data that is in place to help them select areas for mineral exploration.

The French Government provided €10.8 million for the mapping and mining assessment.

Representative of the French Government, Bertrand Furno said results from the project have demonstrated that Malawi has good potential for mining investments.

“This industry is key for the country to develop economically through job creation and enlarge export base,” he said.

Similar Geological surveys in Malawi were done in 1960’s and 1970s then in 2013 and 2014 called Kauniuni. The interpretation of the data from it significantly contributed to the implementation of GEMMAP.

