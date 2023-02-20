Silver unveil Idana after loan deal

Silver Strikers on Monday unveiled former Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Chimwemwe barely hours after joining Central Bankers on a six-month loan deal from Tanzania’s top-flight league team Mbeya FC.

The 2021 TNM Super League Player of the Season signed a one and half-years-contract with the Tanzanian side who have loaned him to Bullets arch-rival.

Idana, only promoted from Bullets Reserves three seasons ago, dumped the People’s Team at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract over signing on fees reportedly in the region of K8 million.

A statement released by Silver confirmed the development complete with the players dressed in the Central Bankers’ traditional sky blue colours.

“Welcome to the Bankers family Chimwemwe Idana,” the brief statement said.

However, former Chanco and Nyasa Big Bullets striker Madalitso Musa has not taken lightly Idana’s indecisiveness.

He said: “Idana is been ill-advised. His merry-go-round will cost his career greatly. I totally agree with his demand for better wages because one has to be paid for a talent and football being a short-term career, he has to make the best of it.

“On the flip side earning K1000 at a job you are well appreciated and have a longer term should be satisfying other than earning K1200 at a club where you might be an appendage with an uncertain future.”

However, another fan backed his move, saying, don’t blame Chimwemwe Idana.

“There’s no way a player can play for one team only in his career. Let’s wish him well. Welcome to the Bankers,” he said.

