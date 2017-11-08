Lucius Banda in Sand Music Festival ‘Thank you Tour’: 3 shows in Lilongwe

Event organising firm Impakt Events which annually organises the famous music concert -The Sand Music Festival’ has lined up three live performances in the Capital City, Lilongwe this weekend.

Impakt Events Executive Director Lucius Banda has confirmed about the gigs.

He said the shows are aimed at giving thanks to their fans for supporting this year’s festival which was held at the usual venue Livingstonia Beach Hotel along the shores of the beautiful Lake Malawi in Salima District from 27th-29th October.

“After successfully hosting the Sand Music Festival, Impakt Events continues to send out many thanks to all the fans who came out in large numbers to see the incredible line up of artists at this year’s festival. So, as one way of thanking them, we have organised three show this weekend in Lilongwe” said Banda.

According to Banda, the first show is at Culture Club (Chigwirizano) in Likuni on Friday night before the second one at B-Square in Lumbadzi on Saturday and finally at the M1 Centre Point on Sunday.

“Performances at Culture Club and B-Square will start at 8:00pm while at M1 Centre Point, the show will start at 3pm. At all the venues, patrons will only be asked to pay K2 000 only,” said Banda.

The list of performers include Banda himself, Nepman, Sam Smack, Prince Friday, Saint and many more.

Meanwhile, Banda has said after the tour and having successfully managed the sand festival, he will now focus on his ‘Crimes’ album which is set to be released soon.

