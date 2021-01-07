Lucius Banda says ‘I can feel the healing power of God’: Discharged from hospital
Veteran musician Lucius Banda, who is also President Lazarus Chakwera’s special advisor on arts, has been discharged from Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.
The music icon Banda popularly known as ‘Soldier’ on stage was admitted at the hospital some days ago after suffering from High Blood Pressure.
Posting on his official Facebook page, Banda said his condition has improved and has been since discharged from the hospital.
“I would like to thank each and every one of you for your prayers and all those caring and loving messages since I was admitted,” Banda posted
He added: “Me and my family are really humbled for such love. It means a lot to all of us. I am greatly improving and I can feel the healing power of the Most High God.”
The past two days the social media platforms mainly Facebook and WhatsApp were stormed with ‘fake news’ that Lucius Banda is dead.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Indeed He is Jehova-Rapha. The Divine Healer. All the best Soldier may tge good Lord keep on touching you up until you’re fully healed.
sindiziwa koma Malawi has become like a fattening cage for both adults and children.
a
SAD
anthu anakuuzani kuti muondeko mutadwala last time when u went ku chipatala ku SA koma kusamva. kukonda kudya. Musamatipase busy. foseki
Anthutu ambiri ansmwalira ndi High Blood Pressure sli owonda so kuwonda sikungamupulumutse Munthu God does.
Paja ku Malawi kunenepa is a sign that zinthu zikumuyendera munthu. We take gaining weight as samth to be proud of to that degree