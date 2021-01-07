Lucius Banda says ‘I can feel the healing power of God’: Discharged from hospital

January 7, 2021 Thumbiko Nyirongo – Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Veteran musician Lucius Banda, who is also President Lazarus Chakwera’s special advisor on arts, has been discharged from Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

Lucius Banda: The doyen of Malawi music

The music icon Banda popularly known as ‘Soldier’ on stage was admitted at the hospital some days ago after suffering from High Blood Pressure.

Posting on his official Facebook page, Banda said his condition has improved and has been since discharged from the hospital.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you for your prayers and all those caring and loving messages since I was admitted,” Banda posted

He added: “Me and my family are really humbled for such love. It means a lot to all of us. I am greatly improving and I can feel the healing power of the Most High God.”

The past two days the social media platforms mainly Facebook and WhatsApp were stormed with ‘fake news’ that Lucius Banda is dead.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Keen Observer
Keen Observer
2 hours ago

Indeed He is Jehova-Rapha. The Divine Healer. All the best Soldier may tge good Lord keep on touching you up until you’re fully healed.

0
Reply
nafundo zalo
nafundo zalo
2 hours ago

sindiziwa koma Malawi has become like a fattening cage for both adults and children.
a
SAD

0
Reply
phade
phade
3 hours ago

anthu anakuuzani kuti muondeko mutadwala last time when u went ku chipatala ku SA koma kusamva. kukonda kudya. Musamatipase busy. foseki

2
Reply
Keen Observer
Keen Observer
2 hours ago
Reply to  phade

Anthutu ambiri ansmwalira ndi High Blood Pressure sli owonda so kuwonda sikungamupulumutse Munthu God does.

0
Reply
B O
B O
2 hours ago
Reply to  phade

Paja ku Malawi kunenepa is a sign that zinthu zikumuyendera munthu. We take gaining weight as samth to be proud of to that degree

0
Reply
shares
5
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Court orders State to file fresh charge sheet for Mchacha, Vuwa, Muhara and Kumwembe

The Lilongwe Principal Resident Magestrate Viva Nyimba has nullified bail conditions for former cabinet ministers Simon Vuwa Kaunda, Charles Mchacha,...

Close