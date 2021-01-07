Lucius Banda says ‘I can feel the healing power of God’: Discharged from hospital

Veteran musician Lucius Banda, who is also President Lazarus Chakwera’s special advisor on arts, has been discharged from Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

The music icon Banda popularly known as ‘Soldier’ on stage was admitted at the hospital some days ago after suffering from High Blood Pressure.

Posting on his official Facebook page, Banda said his condition has improved and has been since discharged from the hospital.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you for your prayers and all those caring and loving messages since I was admitted,” Banda posted

He added: “Me and my family are really humbled for such love. It means a lot to all of us. I am greatly improving and I can feel the healing power of the Most High God.”

The past two days the social media platforms mainly Facebook and WhatsApp were stormed with ‘fake news’ that Lucius Banda is dead.

