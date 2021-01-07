Dzuka Malawi: Presidential hopes in disarray, fire Msungama!

Happy New Year. Well, we just counted down to Tonse Administration’s remaining three and half years. Forget 2024, it will be a campaign year, nothing intelligent will come out of that year. Of course, with intense civil wars in MCP, DPP and UTM by end of 2021 most will be decimated into factions.

Only family clubs of Aford, PP and UDF are enjoying peace.

MCP is deeply fractured into small factions and infighting.

Before you think the ruling party is safe, the second ruling party UTM there is massive discontent. Resignations silent ones, accusations SKC never answers their calls or that he has joined MCP and also others have started meetings to drag the party into alliance with DPP or UDF to form a third force against MCP and DPP.

Wait again, the DPP civil war just turned worse with the poor timing of Dalitso Kabambe’s joining. They should have delt with Kondwani Nankhumwa’s issue first, then introduce a new topic of Kabambe. But people are desperate to be seen as relevant to Malawi politics, so they will do everything.

Some sadly believe Enoch Chihana’s Aford can have an impact in the North, some believe Mtambo will defeat SKC popularity, some believe DPP is quite dead. I believe in the world of possibilities in politics, but also reality.

But here is reality. Let’s start with Al Haji Mohamed Sidik Mia. His political capital evaporated once MCP gained power and it did not perform well in the Southern Region. If MCP had performed well even the whole Lower Shire, he could have been politically stronger. Its common now to find young ministers in MCP laughing at the suggestion that Mia will be Chakwera’s running mate in 2025 and eventually take over in 2030. I agree, he never added much value to the ticket, let him celebrate his greatest achievement yet- him and his wife sitting in cabinet and scoring 60% in pro-MCP Times newspaper ratings. Beyond that, Mbuya as someone said has reached his pinnacle. In my first article 2021, I remove him from list of Presidents of Malawi- today or in future, you can keep this.

Then comes project Lhomwe.

It seems Lhomwes still believe Malawi owes them something. They are all hell bent to ensure one of their kinsfolks becomes a President again. Unfortunately, they seem oblivious that apart from corruption and wanton thievery, Malawians voted the DPP out because of tribalism. Malawians in the North, Centre and East did not find space in the DPP.

If DPP had good strategists not tired people like Francis Mphepo and company, they would have known for them to challenge President Lazarus Chakwera successfully in 2025, they need one or two regions to turn DPP from MCP/UTM alliance. (Forget the Tonse quacks, UTM was the factor MCP won).

The two regions are Central and North. Now, the Central Region has not turned since 1994 save for a few areas in Salima, Nkhotakota, Lilongwe City and pockets of Dedza, Kasungu, Dowa and Mchinji. So let’s rule out the Central Region. It leaves you with the North.

The problem with DPP and North is the tribal activists in the party whose obsession is with the Northerners. They blame Judges from being Northerners, the said they could do away with the north, they even started quota system , fired people from the North. As of today, even a child knows DPP hates the North, I mean the Lhomwe Cabal in DPP and they make no apology for it.

They even blame the North which got only promises and a few token projects for voting MCP in 2020. Seriously, DPP lost in Blantyre, Ntcheu and Balaka, the first ruling party to do so since 1994. Nobody mentions people of Blantyre for dumping the DPP or Ntcheu in the same length. DPP lost because even in these areas they never believed Everton Chimulilenji was fit to be a Vice presidents, only tribal fools could justify their Lhomwe project.

So here we are again, 2021- the Lhomwe project is in full swing. Enter the K24 million a month candidate and K1billion claim man Dr Dalitso Kabambe. The guy is a Lhomwe-minus, the guys is wasteful is a big minus, they guy is from Thyolo very very big minus. DK2025 is a futile project.

If DPP wants to reclaim power, the candidate should be from East, Central or Northern regions, then that region will turn to DPP and support it. I won’t suggest names yet, may be next article. But Kondwani Nankhumwa and Kabambe all sound the same to a voter in other regions- tribal merit. The insistence by Muluzi to have only his name on the ballot reduced the UDF to Mangochi-Machinga party. The project Lhomwe will reduce DPP to a Thyolo-Mulanje party. Chiradzulu and Phalombe will pull out. If I were Nankhumwa or Kabambe, I would be looking for a candidate.

Finally UTM drama club. The party is disintegrated. Joseph Chidanti Malunga is out. Policy Research director has resigned, many have quietly left the party for home. The party has no direction. It has no say in Government and SKC only worsened things telling Malawians to hold their hunger and wait to eat three times from next year after harvest.

But here are scenarios for SKC, Dr Laz is filling his war chest. He will run in 2025. SKC can either try to run, but this time he can’t claim he was a passenger like he did with DPP. This means if Dr Laz succeeds, he is doomed, If Dr Laz fails, he is equally doomed. Then there are legal questions on his eligibility. Then he might wait for 2030 but Tonse failure to give 1 million young voters jobs, reduced passport and licences and free water and electricity will haunt him for the rest of his political career.

His best option was to join MCP, but he won’t find spaces now. Young MCP turks are also preparing for 2030 after Chakwera. SKC can be the legend politician if he announced in 2025 he won’t run again. He can work for Malawians from today to 22 June, 2025 and become a legend or fight politics. But as experts always argues, don’t write SKC off or else do so at your own peril.

So for Mia, Kabambe and SKC their political journey may end in 2025 if they don’t succeed for top job. I would encourage them to build legacies that will make Malawians remember them forever. Change for the lives of Malawians.

One other issue, Your Excellency Dr Chakwera, fire Ulemu Msungama. He treated the voters as dull and stupid cabbage. He lied he used his personal funds and MASM. He lied that he never took our taxes to the trip, three days later he says he got money from Malawi Government for tickets. If you keep him in Cabinet, nobody will trust your word again. Lying to the public and never apologising for it is a big sin. Dzukani Sir, remember the snake lied to Eve, Satan lied to many, Msungama should be fired for lying. His childish explanations has exposed the poor cabinet quality and lowered its integrity. Keeping him reflects badly on the President who appointed him. By the way, I have Dzuka Hairspray for Cabinet Members.

Happy new year.

