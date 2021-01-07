Mzuni lecture dies a of suspected coronavirus:  Police  to enforce Covid-19 rules

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) senior lecture Dominic Gondwe from Forestry Department at has died of suspected coronavirus after gasping for breath as the virus pandemic has hit the campus, affecting 28 people.

Gondwe had been experiencing Covid-19 symptoms for at least a week but continued to work.

The university described Gondwe as “passionate and dedicated lecturer, and a great person.”

Malawi has been facing rising cases of Covid-19 as of late.

Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 co-chairperson John Phuka said Blantyre and Lilongwe continue being the pandemic’s hotspot as of the 212 locally transmitted new cases, 80 are from Blantyre, 46 from Lilongwe, 22 from Zomba, 19 from Mzimba North, 14 from Salima and 11 from Thyolo.

Phuka said the speed at which the virusis spreading is alarming and in this new wave the country is still experiencing local transmission of the disease, coupled with a number of imported cases.

“Sadly, the number of active cases has surpassed 1,000 mark within the past three weeks and the total number of those admitted is at a record high at 68.

“These figures might be under reported as there might be a lot of active cases within the communities. We have also observed an increase in the number of people infected within various institutions and this indicates the laxity of adherence to the preventive measures at personal and institutional level,” he said

Six of the cases from Kasungu are all health care workers, while three of the five from Mulanje are also health care workers.

Dowa registered three while one of the two cases from Mwanza is a health care worker. Nkhotakota registered two and one each from Mangochi and Ntchisi districts.

There were 15 imported infections — seven from Lilongwe, four from Blantyre, two Mwanza and one each from Rumphi and Zomba districts.

Of the active cases, 69 are currently admitted in eight hospitals — 28 in Blantyre at Queen Elizabeth Central, 33 in Lilongwe at Kamuzu Central and Bwaila , two at Mzuzu Central, two at Balaka, two at Zomba Central, one each in Thyolo at Malamulo Adventist Hospital and at Nkhotakota District Hospital.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 7,337 cases including 199 deaths since April last year and of these cases, 1,577 are imported infections and 5,760 are locally transmitted.

The 5 787 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

Meanwhile, the Taskforce has involved the Ministry of Homeland Security so that law enforcing agencies such as police should be inspecting public gathering places to ensure that there is no gathering of more than 100 people.

Phuka reiterates need to adhere to all preventive measures of COVID-19 as taught by Ministry of Health to avoid these devastating outcomes.

“The chances of one recovering from COVID-19 increases when the disease is identified as early as possible, hence the need for prompt health seeking behaviour.

“I would like to encourage the public to promptly inform the health authorities by calling toll-free number 54747 (Airtel) or 929 (TNM) whenever one is experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and tiredness.This will help us to identify the disease in early stages so that appropriate care can be given immediately.”

Phuka stressed the need for people to religiously comply with Covid-19 precautionary measures, notably washing hands with soap regularly, applying hand sanitiser (where available), wearing face masks and social distancing.

