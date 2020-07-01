Lucius Banda says Tonse Alliance not for political refugees:  ‘Will not shield criminals’

Hundreds of Tonse Alliance followers on Tuesday conducted a victory parade following their recent win in the court ordered June 23rd, 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE).

The parade started from Sosola Village and ended at Balaka main town.

Addressing the gathering, UTM National Campaign Director Lucius Banda who is also former Parliamentarian for Balaka North assured all Malawians that Tonse Alliance will fullfil its promises.

He therefore promised change more especially on politicising issues.

According to Banda, UTM will not shield any of its members who breaks the law as it used to be in the outgoing government.

“Let me warn you that as Tonse Alliance we will not shield anyone who breaks the law” said Banda.

“Don’t expect to see any politician visiting a police station to bail out anyone who commits crime” warned Banda.

On his part, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) District Coordinator for Balaka Harold Kachepatsonga Tonse Alliance leadership to respect Malawians and fulfill what they promised.

“A message to all Tonse Alliance leaders, yo need to respect the citizens because they are the one’s who hired you in those positions” said Kachepatsonga.

