Lucius handover K2m Chakwera’s donation to musician

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday fulfilled his promise of cash donation to musicians William Kachigamba.

Musician Patience Namadingo orchestrated the move to help Kachigamba who was born with albinism to receive special treatment in Zambia.

Lucius Banda, who is also presidential advisor on arts and youth, presented the cash donation amounting to K2 Million to Kachigamba through Namadingo on Tuesday.

“Yesterday morning I handed over the K2 Million to Namadingo.

“This is the money the president of this country history Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera pledged to contribute when I humbly brought it [Kachigamba’s Issue] to his knowledge,” said Banda.

He further thanked Namadingo for his helping heart.

Namadingo has been sourcing funds to help vulnerable people as well as developmental projects.

