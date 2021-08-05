Lule “Wires” free advice to strikers

Former prolific striker for then Bata Bullets and Malawi National Football Team, Lawrence

, has asked strikers in the country to work hard in translating club performance to national team performance.

Experience has shown that Malawian strikers become top scorers in the domestic league but sometimes fail to perform for the national team.

A good example is the current Wanderers Football Club coach, Bob Mpinganjira, who was nicknamed “Mpulumutsi” for scoring vital goals for his club during his playing days. But when the national coach then was given pressure to draft him into the country’s national team, Mpinganjira failed to sparkle.

Statistics are also showing that top goal scorers for Malawi’s domestic league are failing to hit 28 goals in a season. Since Ganizani Njoka Malunga scored 28 goals for Bullets in the 2004 season, none of the strikers in country’s top flight league has broken that record.

The current top goal scorer for this season is Maxwell Gasten Phodo for Silver Strikers who has only 12 goals but the season is drawing to an end. Phodo has not scored any goal in the past 8 games that he has been featured.

Waya says it is not always that a player who scores in the league can also score for the national team. He however said it is the role of coaches to help strikers translate club performance at the national team. Waya was speaking on Ufulu FM Radio.

“One sometimes wonders why a player who scores at club level is failing to score for the national team. These are two different roles. There is a lot it takes for one to perform at the national team.

“Players should work extra harder and bear a different heart at the national team in order to perform. It also takes coaches to give the strikers confidence and guide them properly for them to perform. Players themselves should not go to the national squad satisfied with how they performed at club level. It’s different and they have to give it all!” explained Lule.

Waya’s career to took him as far as Abu Dabi in the United Arab Emirates. At Bullets and national team, he played together with his elder brother Harry who was a defender and later his younger brother George who was a goalkeeper.

