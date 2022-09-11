Lulu’s One More Time album launch slated for 23 October, Diamond Plutinumz to be guest artist

Four years after he last released a full album, Malawian youthful Afro-pop and R’n’B giant, Lulu, whose real name is Lawrence Khwisa, has finally put together a new album One More Time, which is expected to be launched on 23 October, 2022 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Briefing journalists on Friday in Lilongwe, Lulu the singer, guitarist, keyboardist, songwriter and producer, who was accompanied by other members of Mathumela Music Company, announced that Worldwide revered Tanzanian musician Diamond Plutinumz will be a guest artist at the launch of the new album, which he said centers on the message of “love and God”.

According to Lulu, Malawi’s music kingpin Lucius Banda and his Zembani Band will be among local artists that will perform at the launch, whose more finer details, he said, will be announced in due course.

“Four years is indeed a lot. I have been researching and learning a lot of things as a human being and artist and gone through a lot, which makes me a better person to put up together an album for the people.

“I have been learning and having a lot of information through my performances over the years, which makes me a better artist to display a different performance at the launch of my new album.

“I always seek to be a better artist than I were yesterday. I do not focus on money at those performances. I focus on what I am becoming as an artist and human being after such performances. So, people should expect the best,” Lulu told journalists.

He added Diamond Plutinumz is the right artist to involve, saying the Tanzanian made it in life. Lulu further said the involvement of Diamond will epitomize his career as a youthful artist, which will expose him to more opportunities, including, if possible, a music collaboration with the Tanzanian, among others.

According to Lulu, he used Congolese and Malawian producers in his latest album.

