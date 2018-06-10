Lunch Hour Fellowship donates to Mzuzu Central Hospital

Mzuzu Pentecost International Christian Centre Lunch Hour Fellowship Saturday cheered and donated assorted items worth K100, 000 to in-patients at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

The Lunch Hour Fellowship’s Chairperson, Audrey Banda said they decided to cheer the sick and to preach the gospel of hope at the hospital.

“The Bible in Matthew 25 verves 35-36 says ‘for I was hungry and you gave me food…I was sick and you visited me’. So we were acting on this word,” she remarked.

The Chairperson explained that they were motivated by the scripture to share the word of hope to those who are sick and do not have time to go and fellowship with their friends in their various churches.

“Apart from preaching and praying for them, we also brought them some physical necessities like sugar and soap to help them meet their physical needs,” she said

One of the beneficiaries at the Male Surgical Ward, John NKhambule thanked the Lunch Hour Fellowship for the word, prayers and the donation saying the message preached brought hope to their lives.

“When we are here in the hospital we lack words of encouragement and prayers and your coming has helped us a lot,” he said.

The items, which included sugar and soap among others, were contributions from members of the fellowship and were donated to in-patients at medical and surgical wards for both male and female

