Moyale whack Civil Sporting 2-0: Malawi TNM Super League

Moyale Barracks on Sunday claimed their second win of the season as they inflicted more misery over third Civil Sporting with a 2-0 drubbing in the TNM Super League played before an empty Civo stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe.

IMoyale players seek divine help

Civil Sporting coming from a shock defeat of the season at the hands of new kids on the block, TN Stars of Kasungu last weekend with a 5-2 thumping could not put their act together and appeared disorganized played at home.

The Servants opted to use a different lineup leaving most of their first eleven players on the bench in reaction to Kasungu humiliating defeat.

Moyale have moved to 11th from 13th on the log table with 10 points from nine games while Civil Sporting has dropped from third place to fifth with 13 points from eight games.

The Soldiers from Kaning’ana failed to secure a win at home last weekend at Mzuzu Stadium when they were held 1-1 with their fellow soldier of Chiwoko, Kamuzu Barracks.

Civil Sporting boosted of one of the solid defence in the league this season failed to put their acts together and it was dismantled by Moyale striking force led the much rejuvenated, Gustain Simukonda.

Moyale Barracks went into full force pressuring Civil’s central defence marshalled by Gomezgani Chirwa and Lawrence Chaziya by searching for an early goal with Clifford Fukizidoing donkey works on the right flank.

Moyale’s Lloyd Njaliwa broke the deadlock after 16 minutes following Civil’s defence mix-upwhich exposed their goalie, Hastings Banda.

Two minutes later, defensive madness of the central pack of Civil exposed their goalie, Bandaand Simukonda took advantage sent a grounder which was helped into the net by Civil’s last man in the lines of defence to double the lead.

Civil’s captain Raphael Phiri had a chance in the 26th minute to reduce the arrears but one on one situation with Moyale’s keeper, Juma Chikwenga as his attempt was parried away.

With two minutes to break, Civil’s Timothy Silwimba had a chance to pull one back but unbelievable shot wide at the mercy of Moyale keeper, Chikwenga.

Moyale Barracks players walk tall towards the dressing room when referee, Godfrey Nkhakawanga had blown his while for half time.

Civil’s coaching panel made a double change a minute in second half they brought in FletcherBandawe and Innocent Tanganyika for Silwimba and Jibe Mbandambanda to improve their attacking flare which was put on bay by Christopher Zgambo, Sandress Munthali, Boy Boy Chima and Victor Mwale.

Civil’s Phiri had another chance when he broke free outpacing Chima and Munthali in Moyaledefence and on one view one with keeper, Chikwenga, Phiri failed to elude him as he thwarted his attempt.

The second half was no longer exciting as it was characterized with stoppages and mostly Moyale players were just falling to call for medical attention in one way of killing time to protect their lead.

Simukonda nearly added a third in the 70th minute but he volleyed the ball over with Civil’s goalie, Banda to beat.

With seven minutes to regulation time, Civil’s midfielder, Charles White sent an inviting cross in which Tanganyika, who tapped in but Phiri missed it from close range with Moyale keeper,Chikwenga completely beaten

Moyale Coach, who was rumoured have been fired during the week, Charles Kamanga praised his charges boys for playing well and managing to collect maximum points away from home. .

“We thanks God for the win and this is our second win of the season and this win will make us move out of the relegation zone,” he noted.

Civil Coach, Franco Ndawa admitted that they have lost because they opponents created a lot of chances and utilized them to get quick goals in the first half.

“Yes, we made chance to our line up from last week one since we registered to 25 players and every player has an opportunity to be used in any game. Our supports should not despair there are still more games to play,” he pointed out.

Scores of disappointed Civil Sporting supporters rushed to the dress room to have an explanationfrom their Captain, Phiri as to what is going on with their team.

Some were claiming that the team’s executive was lying that they paid the players their dues but one of the players is said to have confident to the supporters that the Capital hill has not bank rolled them as opposed to the executive claim.

