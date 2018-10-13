Lunguzi touts Chakwera as leader Malawi needs beyond 2019: Engages diaspora community

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Dedza East Juliana Lunguzi, has called on Malawians in diaspora to actively get involved in political issues and discussions that affect the development of the country.

She was speaking to Malawians in Manchester on Thursday night at a special gathering organised by the diaspora wing of the party.

Lunguzi, known for being outspoken and fearless spoke to the Malawians on a number of issues including the highly debatable issue of dual citizenship. The legislator declared that she was willing

to personally champion this cause and work of pushing for a motion in the next sitting of parliament for MPs to debate on the issue.

She urged the diasporas to be proactive on the issue, doing more research and engaging more stakeholders so that the issue could be fast-tracked.

Commenting on the matter, MCP diaspora wing deputy chairperson Allan Mandindi said “It was frustrating that the issue of dual citizenship has all been just promises and nothing tangible has happened. He accused President Mutharika of promising Malawians in Diaspora that he would be a champion for their call for dual citizenship and yet he has done nothing apart from empty promises.”

In her further remarks on the issue Lunguzi, acknowledged the need for an open debate on the issue. She said there were a number of issues that need to be looked at in trying to weigh the pros and cons of dual citizenship.

She however questioned why Malawian cannot allow its citizens to have dual citizenship when other African countries like Ghana, Namibia and Angola are doing it.

Lunguzi who is in the UK as part of the delegation attending the global symposium on health Systems Research in Liverpool also spoke on the issue of healthcare system in Malawi, describing the current system as a disaster and not benefiting the poor Malawians.

She argued that more money need to be allocated to healthcare .

These remarks were greatly supported by the audience as some accused the political leaders across the stream of not caring enough for the poor Malawians.

They claimed that most of the leaders because they are rich can afford to go to better hospitals or go abroad for treatment while the poor Malawians are suffering.

Lunguzi also had no kind words on the levels of corruption and government looting in the current Mutharika regime . She accused the DPP government as being one of the most corrupt governments in the worl, saying time has come for MCP president Lazarus Chakwera to take over.

“The Mutharika government has failed to tackle corruption . This is why we need the MCP government led by Dr Lazarus Chakwera to come in power as we are serious about fighting corruption and looting of government resources”

When asked about peoples concerns on the announcement by MCP that it will look into the option of hiring a foreigner to head the Anti corruption bureau, Lunguzi said people need to look at the bigger picture .

“ Its all about finding the right person for the job , however the main thing is to give the anti corruption body independence. MCP has again and again said it will make ACB truly independent from political influences”

Lunguzi also tackled on the issue of nepotism promising that MCP government will focus of appointing people on merit

On the her political future , Lunguzi who is due to face primary elections in her constituency to find who will represent MCP in next years elections was adamant of a clear victory. Primary elections in her area were abandoned a few weeks ago after chaos marred the process.

“ I can tell you one thing , no matter what happens I will still be the MP after the general election. I will win this seat as the people in my area have been satisfied with what I have delivered in the last 4 years I have been their representative,” she said.

Lunguzi , known for her honesty admitted that primaries in her area have been problematic due to some political opponents within the party who are trying everything to make sure she doesn’t win .

Sje also rubbished the speculation that she will stand as an independent MP .

“ I am MCP , my president is Dr Lazarus Chakwera and I am confident that I am winning the primaries and will retain my seat ,”concluded Lunguzi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :