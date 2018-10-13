Thank God for the honor of Richard Banda my cheerleader – JB

To God be all the glory, former president Joyce Banda has  said in recognition to the Judiciary which has paid special tribute to retired Chief Justice Richard Banda, her husband.

Joyce Banda (l) graced the event when she accompanied her husband retired chief justice Richard Banda

The Judiciary  honoured  the  former  first gentleman Richard Banda  on Friday together with other retired Chief Justices  Leonard Unyolo, the late Friday Makuta and the late Justice Lewis Chatsika, by naming some of its court sessions after them in recognition of their distinguished service to the  in different capacities of the legal sector.

They were honoured in Blantyre  during a Sherry party – a celebration marking the opening of the Judiciary’s legal year.

The former president graced the event which wa spresident by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda  when she accompanied her husband.

In her statement, she said it  was “one of the happiest days of our lives” to get the honour for Richard Banda.

“I thank God for the honor bestowed upon him and I will forever praise the Lord for the privilege to have Richard Banda as my husband, anchor, best friend and my cheerleader on our extraordinary journey of 35 years,” said the first woman president in Malawi.

The former president recalls that  Richard Banda was called to the bar in 1966 as a barrister at the Greys Inn in the UK.  He was Malawi’s first Malawian Attorney General, Minister of Justice, before that he served as Director of Public Prosecution. In 1980 he was appointed Judge and in 1992 he was appointed Malawi’s Chief Justice, she pointed out.

After serving in this capacity for ten years, he retired in 2002. He was also appointed as a bencher of Grey’s Inn. Between 2003/ 2009 he served as Supreme Court Judge and Chief Justice of the Kingdom of Swaziland. He retired in November 2009 on medical grounds, she added about the fact file of the former chief judge.

