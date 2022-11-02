Luntha Television calls for enhanced collaboration in eliminating GBV, addressing inequalities in Malawi

Luntha Television – a Catholic-based television station in Malawi – has called for enhanced collaboration between the Government of Malawi and its development partners in eliminating gender-based violence (GBV), addressing inequalities in the mining sector and promoting climate smart economic empowerment.

The station’s director Father David Niwagaba observed that despite Malawi making steady advancements in the protection and promotion of women’s and girls’ rights in all spheres of life, there are still gaps that impede women’s and girls’ participation in matters of national importance.

“There still remains discriminatory laws and social norms that impede women and girls to fully participate in the social, economic and political spaces,” said Niwagaba in a statement released on Monday ahead of the National Conference on Ending Gender Based Violence, Fighting Inequalities and Promoting Climate Smart Economic empowerment.

With financial assistance from NCA/DCA Joint Country Programme, Luntha Television together with other like-minded organizations such as the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRRC), Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN), Women’s Legal Resources Centre (WOLREC), Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), YONECO and Malawi Girls Guides Association (MAGGA) have been implementing interventions aimed at complementing government efforts to prevent and fight gender-based violence, and went even further to set strategies to fight inequalities and promoting Climate smart economic Empowerment across the country.

It is against this background that Luntha TV has organized a conference to showcase successes in the fight against gender based violence in Malawi. The conference is scheduled to take place on 8th November 2022 at St. Augustine 3 Primary School in Mangochi. The event will attract personalities of diverse professional background, including politicians and senior government officials.

The Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Honorable, Dr. Patricia Kaliati, is expected to grace the occasion as the Guest of Honor.

Niwagaba disclosed that this year’s national conference will be held under the theme: ‘Gender equality and Justice for economic empowerment’.

“The objective of the conference will be to showcase the successes in the fight against gender based violence, lobby with the government on ending GBV, addressing inequalities in the mining sector and promoting climate smart economic empowerment. We also want to use the conference as a platform for giving the community a voice and sensitize the community on their rights to have equal opportunities and economic empowerment of men and women,” he said.

The Luntha TV director further disclosed that the conference will show the existing gaps in the project implementations, lobby for government interventions in covering the existing gaps and adopt 16 days of activism design and approach to give room for invited guests and the audience to learn from the activity.

However, Niwagaba has commended the Malawi Government for taking decisive steps towards eliminating impediments to women’s and girl’s advancement in social, educational and economic life.

He observed that the government has done a lot in promoting women in the society as evidenced by more women serving in positions of high authority at national, local and community levels, more girls completing their education and fewer girls being forced in to early marriage.

According to UN Women, putting women and girls at the center of economies will fundamentally drive better and more sustainable development outcomes for all, support a more rapid recovery, and place the world back on a footing to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

These interventions have made a significant contribution to the reduction in cases of violence against girls and women, reducing inequalities and promoting climate smart economic empowerment in Malawi.

