Zikhale Ng’oma leads MCP delegation to ZANU-PF congress in Zimbabwe

Director of Strategic Planning in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Ken Zikhale Ng’oma was among attendees at the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) seventh national congress, which took place last week.

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera delegated Ng’oma to lead the MCP delegation to the ZANU-PF congress.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport on arrival from Zimbabwe on Tuesday, Ng’oma said time has come for all political parties in Malawi to work together for the betterment of the nation.

“Malawi has a lot to learn from Zimbabwe politics. Regardless of the current western sanctions, the country is developing largely because of the unity of purpose in that country,” he said.

The 7th National Congress of the Zanu-PF, whose motto was ‘Building a prosperous Zimbabwe, leaving no one behind and no place behind’ was attended by delegates from at least 19 countries.

