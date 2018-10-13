Ma Blacks and Paul Banda shows clash in Balaka

Fun seekers in the Eastern Region District of Balaka are in suspense and are having a headache in choosing which musical show to patronise on Sunday following a clash of events.

Straight from their Saturday show at Zitherepano in Mangochi, Malawi’s leading Chileka based reggae group Black Missionaries invade Balaka to perform at Modern Park starting from 8:30pm.

During the same night and time, few kilometers away from the venue ‘Ma Blacks’ will be performing, Legendary Balaka based musician and producer Paul Banda will also be performing at the newly re-opened Pakapinga Lodge.

Banda is headlining a list of artists invited to perform at Pakapinga as part of the grand re-opening of the facility under the new management led by business man and Electrical Engineer Berechmas Chinema.

According to Chinema, they see no reason of shifting the date of the grand reopening.

“We are proceeding with our programme and we can’t just change our arrangements done long tome ago all over the sudden. The show is on and I am urging all fun seekers to come in large numbers as we will have alot of goodies” said Chinema.

Other artist expected to perform include Sean Taferakaso, Paul Subili, Coss Chiwalo who are all members of the Alleluya Banth Hezekiah Wachiwiri of the ‘Ndili Qualified’ hit and many more.

One fun seeker who identified herself as ‘Boss Lady’ said: “I am at loggerheads but I will go for Pakapinga show because of the place itself. Its very attractive and having patronised it already, I have also noticed that they treat customers well but above all i also love Paul Banda’s music very much”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :