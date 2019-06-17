Macelba set for ‘Palibe Night’ at Blue Elephant in Blantyre

Soon after his return from South Africa where he had a number performances, Lilongwe based rapper Smart Mazaka Banda popularly known as Macelba says all is set for his long awaited ‘Palibe night’ scheduled to take place on 29 June, at blue elephant in Blantyre.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Macelba said ‘Palibe night’ is a series of shows that he is planning this year targeting major cities in the country where among other things he would want to say thanks to his fans for supporting his music career.

According to Macelba, people should expect a night full of fun and energetic performances as he will also use the same platform to launch his tour.

“This event will be classy, People should expect fireworks, i am more than prepared to dish out the best performance alongside Dj Shats and Dj Mali, I bet they won’t regret, this will also mark the official launch for series of events i am having this year,” he said.

‘Palibe’ is the newly released single that has fermented different reactions from Malawians especially in a political point of view. The Song addresses various social ills existing in a community where greedy politicians promise and never fulfill anything.

Macleba has disclosed to have in stock a surprise artist who is also ready to smash the flours of Brue Elephant, come June 29, this year.

Slated to start at 8 o’clock in the evening, the show will attract an entry fee K1, 500 per head.

