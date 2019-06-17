Relief at Sambakusi primary school as Airtel Malawi donates desks and re-usable sanitary kits

As part of its corporate cocial responsibility, Airtel Malawi has donated class room desks and reusable sanitary pads at Sambakusi primary school in Ntchisi district.

Sambakusi primary school is among education institutions that Airtel, through its Airtel Money Trust Fund will be supporting with double seater desks across the country.

Speaking during the donation on Thursday, Airtel Money Marketing Manager Tione Kafumbu said they are on the course of reaching out to many schools as one way of complementing government efforts in promoting education in the country.

Kafumbu said education is one of the key areas that Airtel has decided to support knowing that it is a critical element of development for the country and the donation has been made possible with support from the ministry of Education.

“At Airtel, we believe that education is a great element when it comes to development, this school will not be the only beneficiary under the Airtel Money Trust because we are also planning to go to other primary schools across the country where we will also donate classroom desks and reusable sanitary anytime soon,” he said

According to Kafumbu, he believes that the reusable sanitary pads would likely improve the girl’s menstrual hygiene and provide them with needed comfort as they can be washed and reused over and over.

He also advised students to take full responsibility and ownership of desks so that others coming ahead of them may also benefit.

A standard 7 pupil, Promise Mphepo said the donation is a motivation to many girls who were finding it difficult to attend classes when doing their monthly periods.

Sambakusi Primary School head teacher Ackswel Tafatatha hailed Airtel for donating classroom desks and sanitary pads to girl students saying it will help the students to learn comfortably and also reducing poor menstrual hygiene respectively.

Airtel Money Trust fund is money set aside from interest earned from the mobile money business that goes back to the community in need across the country under Airtel’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programme called ‘touching lives’.

