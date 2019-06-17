TNM ‘doubtful’ on sponsoring 2019 Mulanje mountain porters race

With just three weeks to go before the actual date of the Mulanje mountain porters race annual event slated for July 13 2019, the main sponsors of the race Malawi mobile network providers TNM are yet to make a confirmation on whether they will support the competition as Nyasa Times understands the company is pondering to withdraw their sponsorship.

TNM which also sponsors a number of different sporting disciplines in the country which include; Malawi’s elite Super League, golf and cricket, started sponsoring the Mulanje mountain porters race in 2017 where they pumped in K5 million while in last year’s event the

company increased the money to K8.5 million.

In its first year the company said they thought it wise to join and get associated with the race in order to help in promoting sports and conserving the mount Mulanje’s nature and environment.

But according to source, the company has pulled out its sponsorship with effect from this year and it is planning to write a letter to the organisers of the event confirming about their withdraw.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, TNM Public Relations Officer and Sponsorship Manager Limbani Nsapato said he can not give any comment on the matter concerning their withdraw until they meet with the organisers.

“I dont think it will be proper for us to start commenting on this. The best way is to ask the organisers first but on our part we’ll make our final decision very soon and will let people know our stand either announcing that we are sponsoring or to the contrary otherwise we

can’t comment much,” said Nsapato.

TNM sponsorship withdraw will be a huge setback and a big blow considering the period which is remaining a head of the actual event.

Mulanje mountain porters race attract both international and local runners and it is always patronised by thousands of people who come to witness the event which starts from Likhubula Valley right at the foot of the mountain where apart from cheering the runners people also enjoy massive performances from local artists.

