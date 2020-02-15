Macelba teams up Saint and Lulu in new song  Chisankho

Local hip-hop artist Macelba, real name Smart Mazaka Banda, has dropped a new song featuring the sensational pop artist Saint and Afro-soul singer Lawrence ‘Lulu’ Khwisa.

The song is titled Chisankho, currently enjoying airplays on local radio stations and was first heard on Radio 2’s Joy Nathu program.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Macelba described the collaboration with guitar maestro Lulu and Saint as a step that will spice up his taste of music while accommodating different people to his music .

“I have always admired how Lulu makes his music and Saint is not an exception, working with them on one song was really a good experience and am hoping Malawians will love the song,” said Macelba.

However, Macelba revealed that the song is talking about a woman who has a won man’s heart “a lot of things are happening in our country in terms of politics. This song I just want everyone to relax from those stories and enjoy the love they get from their loved ones, because love heals us all.”

However, he further revealed that he is working on his debut album this year that will also accommodate various local artists.

“I am now working on my debut album that am hoping to release in august, we are now compiling the songs and approaching other artists that am expecting to have on this album but more details will follow later,”revealed Macelba.

Download Chisankho here: http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=13474

