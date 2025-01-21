MACRA Defends $1.5 Million Fake News Monitoring Platform

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has defended its decision to procure a $1.5 million platform designed to monitor trends of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation on public social media platforms.

The decision has faced widespread criticism, with many arguing that the funds could be better utilized for other pressing national needs.

However, speaking to the media in Lilongwe, MACRA Director General Daud Suleman justified the move, explaining that the regulator generates sufficient revenue to fund such initiatives without burdening taxpayers. He revealed that MACRA expects to generate K13.5 billion in profit this year, with a projection of K20 billion in the next financial year.

“These funds allow us to invest in essential systems and equipment that are globally recognized as critical for regulators,” Suleman said. “This platform is a strategic tool to analyze trends and develop strategies to protect consumers in this evolving digital era.”

Suleman emphasized that the platform will not invade privacy or access private WhatsApp messages. Instead, it will monitor public platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. “It’s not about spying, but about understanding the flow of public information to address fake news and protect consumers,” he clarified.

He further highlighted the platform’s potential benefits, including combating fraud, fostering digital growth, and driving economic gains through improved regulation. “Equipping people to distinguish credible information from fake news is crucial for safeguarding the digital space,” he added.

Suleman also disclosed that the procurement process is still ongoing, with three companies—HASHCOM Ghana Ltd, LiveaSoft, and Hallmark—bidding for the contract. The final decision is expected next week.

MACRA maintains that the platform is an essential tool to ensure informed digital engagement and mitigate the negative effects of misinformation in Malawi’s increasingly digital society.

