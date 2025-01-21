EDITORIAL: MBS Must Follow Through—These Are Not Just Shop Closures, They Are Wake-Up Calls!

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has launched an aggressive clean-up of major supermarkets, including Panda Superstores, ShopRite, and several Sana Cash ‘N’ Carry locations, in response to shocking cases of poor hygiene, improper storage, and the sale of expired goods. While this crackdown is certainly a step in the right direction, it must be clear to all involved—MBS included—that this is just the beginning. It is time to send a strong, unambiguous message to all businesses: consumer health and safety are non-negotiable!

MBS Communications Officer Wazamazama Katatu’s statement that the sale of expired or defective commodities violates Section 39 of the Malawi Bureau of Standards Act is exactly the kind of message that should be sent louder, clearer, and more forcefully. The public deserves better. And when the stakes are the safety of thousands, MBS’s efforts cannot stop at temporary store closures and fines alone.

Let’s break down the unacceptable realities uncovered during these inspections. At Panda Superstores in Lilongwe and Blantyre, MBS found rotten food on the shelves and poor hygiene practices that risk the well-being of consumers. Even more alarming was the discovery of expired goods at ShopRite in Chichiri Mall, including staple items like maize flour, kitchen salt, and chili, with some products lacking any expiry or production dates altogether. This is nothing short of negligence, and it is the duty of MBS to ensure that businesses accountable for such blatant disregard for public safety face the maximum consequences.

While the MBS’s raid has made headlines, temporary closures and fines cannot be the end of the story. There must be a complete overhaul of these retailers’ operations. Just like the five SANA Shops that were closed in Blantyre and Lilongwe, the inspection results must spark a broader movement toward stringent monitoring and consistent enforcement of standards. It is not enough to issue warnings and open the doors once the shelves are cleaned up. The scale of these violations warrants more robust action. If these businesses can’t adhere to the most basic health and safety standards, then they should face legal action that results in permanent consequences, including hefty fines, permanent shutdowns, or legal battles that hold them accountable for endangering the public.

The Malawi Bureau of Standards must go beyond issuing fines or temporary closures. This isn’t about a handful of companies—it’s about a system that could be riddled with violations across the country. How can we, as consumers, trust that the food we buy is safe when businesses like ShopRite and Panda Superstores—among the country’s most recognized brands—are found complicit in these alarming practices? What of other smaller shops that have yet to face any scrutiny? It is imperative that MBS ramps up their inspections and creates a culture of accountability.

It is not enough to commend MBS for “ongoing consumer protection initiatives.” These initiatives must be relentless and unforgiving, designed to send a clear message to all retailers that public health is not for sale.

The public should not be swayed by lower prices or flashy discounts if the products on offer are potentially dangerous to their health. CAMA’s John Kapito is right: “Shops abuse consumers through provision of substandard products.” The time has come to put an end to such practices once and for all. We call on MBS to take decisive action, introduce a clear, transparent reporting system for consumers, and work with the legal system to ensure these violations are met with punitive, lasting consequences.

These are not just ‘poor hygiene’ infractions or minor lapses in product storage. These are grave violations of consumer trust and safety. MBS must stand firm, punish the offenders harshly, and show the entire retail industry that consumer protection comes first—above profit, above convenience, and above all else.

Let this be the moment when the standard for consumer safety in Malawi is unequivocally set. Let this be the moment when businesses understand that safety is non-negotiable. MBS has an obligation to ensure that any shop caught endangering public health must face severe legal repercussions. We cannot afford half-hearted actions in the face of such blatant consumer exploitation. Let’s demand more. The time for real change is now!

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!