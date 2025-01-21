Scathing Expose: Southern Region Water Board’s ‘Horrific’ Treatment of Meter Readers

In a shocking revelation, employees of the Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) have come forward with harrowing accounts of “horrific, inhumane, and degrading” working conditions, exposing a deeply entrenched culture of abuse, exploitation, and negligence within the organization.

This is contained in a letter dated 17th January directed to Labour Minister Vitumbiko Mumba and signed by meter who have all asked to have their names hidden.

Unfair Working Conditions: Meter readers are forced to endure grueling tasks, traveling over 10 kilometers on foot without transportation. Denied basic protective gear such as raincoats and safety boots, these employees are left vulnerable to hazardous conditions year-round. This gross neglect blatantly violates the Occupational Safety, Health, and Welfare Act of 1997, Part VI.

Modern-Day Slavery: In what can only be described as a modern “thangata system,” workers are routinely exploited. Promised payment upon job completion, they are left unpaid, as evidenced by the January 2024 project led by SRWB spokesperson Ritta Makwagwala. To date, no compensation has been provided for their labor.

Verbal Abuse and Power Trips: Supervisors and managers frequently engage in verbal harassment, treating employees with utter disdain. Wage payments are manipulatively tied to task completion, in direct violation of Section 52(1) of the Malawi Government Employment Act 2000.

Unlawful Wage Deductions: Rampant and improper wage deductions are the norm, with zero transparency or accountability. Employees are denied monthly wage statements, a clear violation of Section 50 of the Malawi Employment Act, leaving them in financial limbo.

Failure to Implement Tax Reforms: Despite government mandates, SRWB clings to outdated tax bands, significantly reducing employees’ take-home pay. This blatant non-compliance further exacerbates their financial struggles.

Retaliatory Dismissals: Employees who dare to challenge these injustices are swiftly dismissed without due process, flouting Sections 52 and 57 of the Malawi Government Employment Act 2000. This culture of fear and retaliation silences any dissent.

Delayed and Insufficient Wages: Wages are not only insufficient but are also chronically delayed. Some employees have gone months without pay, with others only receiving November 2024 wages in January 2025. This is particularly galling given the CEO’s recent boast of a 17 billion kwacha profit for 2024.

Death Trap Contracts: Current employment contracts offer no protection or security, described by employees as “death traps.” There is an urgent need for fair contracts that safeguard both employer and employee rights.

Despite numerous appeals to management, including letters dated 13th August 2021 and 15th August 2022, employees have faced threats and intimidation instead of solutions. Management’s response has been consistent: silence the whistleblowers rather than address the legitimate grievances.

A Call for Accountability:

Has the CEO and his team utterly failed in their duty to protect the welfare of their employees?

Have the board of directors abdicated their responsibility to ensure sound governance?

Has the Ministry of Water and Sanitation ignored the persistent cries for justice?

Did the president make a grave mistake in appointing the current management of SRWB?

This scathing expose demands immediate investigation and decisive action from relevant authorities to rectify these egregious abuses and restore dignity and justice to the Southern Region Water Board’s temporary employees.

