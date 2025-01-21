EDITORIAL: Enough Is Enough! MBS Must Do More Than Just Close SANA Shops—Take Legal Action Too!

The closure of five SANA Shops across the major cities of Malawi, including Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu, by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) is long overdue—but it is not enough. Yes, the shops have been found guilty of stocking expired and rotten products, and yes, their hygiene standards were shockingly appalling. But let’s be clear: this is not just about a few expired tins of beans or rotten vegetables. This is about the blatant disregard for public health, the safety of Malawians, and the violation of basic business ethics.

MBS Communications Officer Wazamazama Katatu’s statement is a wake-up call. We are told that inspections revealed a disgraceful reality: shops with expired and rotten goods, and unsanitary conditions that put the lives of customers at risk.

This is unacceptable. SANA Shops, which have been allowed to operate under these hazardous conditions, must not just face temporary closures. They must be held accountable, and the time for MBS to take decisive action has arrived.

It’s not just about closing the doors of these shops and allowing them to “improve” their hygiene. This is a matter of gross negligence that demands immediate and serious legal consequences. The lives of consumers were jeopardized—many of whom may not even have known they were purchasing expired products or potentially dangerous foodstuffs. The evidence is clear: these businesses have put profits over public safety, and this cannot be tolerated any longer.

It is time for MBS to go beyond mere inconvenience and take drastic punitive steps. Legal action is the only route forward. We cannot allow businesses that willingly endanger the health of the public to continue operating with minimal repercussions.

The law should be used to send a message that this kind of conduct will not be tolerated. Fines, lawsuits, and the stripping of licenses are not just appropriate—they are necessary to ensure that this behavior is eradicated.

This is a systemic issue that goes beyond the five SANA Shops that have been closed. If these shops can behave this way, who’s to say other stores, both large and small, aren’t following suit? MBS must set a precedent—one where no business can take advantage of the public’s trust without facing severe consequences. This is the bare minimum required to restore confidence in the safety of the food products being sold to Malawians.

To the Malawi Bureau of Standards: Your job is to protect the public. That means taking swift, bold, and resolute action against those who put lives at risk. The current response is insufficient. Don’t just stop at closing the doors of these negligent shops. Pursue legal action, impose crippling fines, and take necessary steps to ensure that these businesses—if they even deserve to be called that—are banned from operating in Malawi again.

The Malawian public deserves better. We deserve to be able to shop with confidence, knowing that the products we purchase are safe and of the highest standard. SANA Shops’ reckless disregard for public safety has shown us that their only concern is profit. MBS must now demonstrate that the safety of the people comes first—and that any business caught endangering public health will face the full wrath of the law.

Enough is enough. Close them down permanently. Take them to court. Show that no one is above the law.

