Minister Mumba Exposes Unacceptable Working Conditions at Tea Estates: Prohibition Notice Issued

Eng. Vitumbiko Mumba, Minister of Labour, has raised serious concerns over the appalling conditions faced by workers at a local tea estate, following a recent inspection trip. His findings have brought to light numerous violations of workers’ rights, including inadequate facilities, unsafe working conditions, and exploitation. In a statement following the inspection, Minister Mumba revealed the shocking realities workers have been enduring for years.

The workers, many of whom were recruited from Mulanje and Thyolo, painted a grim picture of life on the estate. Key grievances shared by the workers include a lack of basic amenities such as toilets and safe drinking water. One worker described the unsanitary conditions as a result of the absence of toilets, stating, “We do ‘Nottingham Forest’,” referring to the practice of relieving themselves in the open. They also reported turning to a nearby river for water, despite it being contaminated by chemicals used on the estate, which poses a serious health hazard.

The workers further lamented that they have been subjected to exploitative contracts, with some on 11-month contracts for over 20 years, depriving them of benefits such as pensions. They also shared alarming accounts of inadequate safety measures, with no protective clothing provided for those working with harmful chemicals. Additionally, their monthly salaries are well below the legally stipulated minimum wage of K90,000, with many workers earning significantly less. One worker noted, “We work from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then wait until midnight for the tea to be picked, but there is no overtime pay.”

Minister Mumba, who was initially warned against addressing issues at the tea estates, boldly proceeded with the inspection, leading to disturbing revelations. Management of the estate initially denied the workers’ claims, asserting that conditions were adequate. However, Mumba’s visit to the site confirmed the workers’ accounts. There were no toilets or safety equipment, and the claims of insufficient water and unsafe working practices were proven true.

Among the most glaring violations was the issue with the calibration of weighing scales used for measuring tea pickings. The workers were tasked with a daily target of 60 kilograms, but the scales had not been calibrated since September 2022, well past their required recalibration date. Despite the estate management’s refusal to provide a calibration certificate by the deadline, the Malawi Bureau of Standards corroborated the workers’ version, affirming that the scale had not been properly calibrated.

In response to these findings, the Ministry of Labour has issued a Prohibition Notice for the estate, demanding that management rectify the gross violations within a specified period. Minister Mumba emphasized the importance of protecting workers’ rights and ensuring their safety, adding, “It is clear that these violations cannot be tolerated. We will continue to ensure that employers adhere to the law, and that workers are treated with dignity and respect.”

This inspection and subsequent action come after warnings from others who cautioned against confronting the powerful tea estates. Despite these threats, Minister Mumba has expressed confidence that the truth will prevail, stating, “The grace of God has been with us, and it will see us through. We are committed to bringing justice to these workers, and we will not back down.”

The Labour Ministry’s action marks a significant step toward addressing the systemic exploitation of workers in Malawi’s tea industry, and serves as a warning to other employers who may be in violation of workers’ rights.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!