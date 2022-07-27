Macra DG Suleman wants Malawians sensitized on cyber security

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Director General, Daud Suleman, has emphasized the need to sensitize masses on cyber security.

Suleman made the remarks on Wednesday in Lilongwe during a media training workshop on Cyber Security in Malawi.

He said cyber security affects everyone who uses the basics of connectivity which is 2G like internet, short messages (sms), mobile payments and bank transactions among others.

“The amount of frauds that are happening with the cyber world are at an alarming rate which must be taken care of and put a stop,” he said.

Suleman said if more people are defrauded using 2G, their adoption in more advanced technologies will be at a slow space which has a risk of more Malawians being left out in the global economy.

He also bemoaned lack of understanding among the people on the cyber security legislation.

Malawi through Macra has an Electronic and Cyber Security Act of 2016.

Suleman said the situation requires sensitization so that people understand more on cyber security and the crimes.

Head of Digital Forensic and Cyber Security at Malawi Police Services, Gladwel Kubwalo agreed that many people are not aware of cyber crimes in the country.

“We are promoting awareness meetings to sensitize masses on the crimes,” he said.

Kubwalo appealed for more collaboration to curb the crimes in the cyber space.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!