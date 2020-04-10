Macra hires ‘cadet’ with corruption case
Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (Macra) director general Godfrey Itaye is pushing for the recruitment of a well known Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadre involved in documented corruption scandals Charles Fodya as head of newly created division called CERT.
Fodya was arrested in 2016 in a Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) prepaid metres scandal but because of his connections to the ruling party, the corruption case never took off despite his arrest.
Now Itaye is pushing for his recruitment as Head of CERT at Macra. CERT is a new department at Macra that tracks computer users.
Nyasa Times sources said Fodya attended interviews for the position which took place on Wednesday April 8 2020 in Blantyre and came second but Itaye is pushing members of the interviewing panel to offer the job to Fodya despite being the second best.
“We are wondering why the director general wants this guy so badly. He has a corruption case hanging over his head and we have to recruit such characters really?” wondered an insider at Macra.
On 1st October 2016, Nyasa Times carried a story detailing the arrest of Fodya and his relation, Sinosi Maliyano who was working at LWB for giving a contract to Fodya, his relative, to supply 5000 prepaid water metres.
Fodya used his connections within the system to frustrate the case.
Both Fodya and Maliyano were granted a court bail of K100 000 by the Lilongwe Magistrate Court and are yet to be tried for their corruption and abuse of office charges respectively.
In human resources management, we recommend hiring any of the top three. And actual statistics indicate that the third ranked candidate ends up being recruited most of the time because they are cheaper. The top performers are usually established czar who know their value hence expensive. Anyone in top three during the interview is golden, so not an issue of concern. It would would have been a red flag if he didn’t attend interviews or he scored outside top three. Izo za corruption it could be a matter of risk appetite by macra. Since the case is not resolved one… Read more »
Muziti Dr Fodya. Kuba kuli APO this guy is very intelligent. Genius
Mbava ndithu. Mu Zomba ali ndi ISP kake kamene ma govt depts amamupatsa business.
It is not surprising to hear that Itaye is pushing for the employment of his fellow corrupt cadet because the DPP led government has no shortage of corrupt government officials holding top positions in government. Even if you look at the people who have surrounded the president you know what this government is up to. But we thank God that change is just around the corner. They can try to delay change but they can not stop it. Dzanja lalemba basi pa khoma ku state house.
He came second! The guy MUST be bright. Give him the job. He will be useful in our operations. Specially this time.
Fellow Malawians, be rest assured a new government is coming soon, led by Chakwera and Chilima and these types of corrupt stories shall be a thing of the past….vote wisely….