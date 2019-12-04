Macra lifts suspension on issuance of radio frequency licences

December 4, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi Communications Authority (Macra) says it has lifted the suspension on issuance of radio frequency licences in the FM band of 87.5 to 108 MHz.

Macra director general Godfrey Itaye says the regulator suspended the issuance of radio frequency licences in the fm band to allow for re-planning of the band which had become congested and could not accommodate additional radio stations.

Itaye: Some broadcasters will be reassigned frequencies

“A new plan for the band has been developed and Macra is ready to implement it. Some of the issues to be involved in the implementation include;

“Some  broadcasters will be asked to switch off their transmitters in identified sites; some broadcasters will be reassigned frequencies; others will be required to reduce transmitting power to avoid interference,” says Itaye.

Itaye says content service providers can therefore apply for frequencies using the normal procedures and the issuance of the new frequencies will be done simultaneously with the implementation based on progress.

He says Macra has set up a task force for implementation and broadcasters are members of the task force to ensure transparency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Mbusa Saulos Chalima Chatsika Kathyalikatayeni chitutu Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mbusa Saulos Chalima Chatsika Kathyali
Guest
Mbusa Saulos Chalima Chatsika Kathyali

So it means on Frequency Modulation band we cannot as many as 100 plus radio stations? Tandichotseni umbuli apa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

CADET

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago