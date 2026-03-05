MACRA Reopens Door for Former Broadcasters, Courier Operator in Licence Reconsideration Exercise

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has invited a number of former broadcasters and a courier operator for interviews as part of a major licence reconsideration exercise, a move that could potentially pave the way for some previously revoked operators to return to the airwaves and the communications market.

According to public notices dated 5 March 2026, signed by Acting Director General Mayamiko Nkoloma, the interviews will take place at the regulator’s head office in MACRA Head Office on 9 and 10 March 2026.

The exercise follows a recent call by MACRA inviting eligible former licensees whose licences were revoked within the past ten years to resubmit applications requesting the regulator to review their cases.

Media Houses Invited

Under the broadcasting category, several radio and television stations have been invited to appear before the regulator for the interviews. These include:

FM101 Radio Station

Beyond FM

CFC TV

Galaxy FM

Touch of Faith Radio

Usisya Community Radio

Sapitwa FM Radio Limited

Rainbow TV

Maziko Radio Station

Dziko FM Radio Station

The regulator has also scheduled National Bus Company Limited Courier for interviews under the postal and courier services category.

Push for Administrative Justice

MACRA says the reconsideration exercise is being undertaken in line with principles of administrative justice, transparency, and fair regulation.

The regulator indicated that the process aims to ensure that former licensees who believe their cases deserve a fresh review are given an opportunity to present their position before a final determination is made.

This step signals what some observers see as a regulatory reset, particularly for media institutions that lost licences in previous enforcement actions.

Potential Impact on the Media Landscape

If some of the applications are successful, the exercise could reshape Malawi’s broadcasting space, potentially allowing several previously silent stations to resume operations or seek new licences.

The move also comes at a time when the communications sector is experiencing rapid transformation driven by expanding community media, digital platforms, and growing demand for diverse information sources.

MACRA has not yet indicated when final decisions will be announced after the interviews, but the regulator maintains that the process will follow strict regulatory and legal procedures before any licences are reinstated or reconsidered.

For the invited broadcasters and the courier operator, the upcoming interviews represent a crucial opportunity to make their case and potentially regain a foothold in Malawi’s communications industry.

