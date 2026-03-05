Ansah Furious Over ‘Fake’ Breakaway Party Claims: “I Am DPP and I Am Not Going Anywhere”

Vice President Jane Ansah has angrily dismissed social media reports claiming she is considering forming her own political party, describing the claims as false, malicious and completely detached from reality.

In recent days, several online platforms have circulated reports suggesting that the Vice President is contemplating registering a new political party due to what the publications described as growing frustration with alleged neglect by President Peter Mutharika.

The reports claim that Ansah has been sidelined in government, pointing to developments such as her removal from overseeing Public Sector Reforms and Disaster Management Affairs. According to the narratives circulating online, the alleged marginalisation had pushed the Vice President to consider charting an independent political path.

But a highly placed source in the Office of the Vice President, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told this publication that the reports have deeply angered Ansah, saying they misrepresent both her character and political loyalty.

“Madam Vice President is furious and shocked by these reports,” the source said. “She considers them fake and irresponsible because they do not represent what she stands for.”

The source added that Ansah remains firmly committed to the Democratic Progressive Party and to her working relationship with President Mutharika.

“She made it very clear: ‘I am in DPP and I will never leave DPP. There is no jumping ship here.’ Those were her words,” the source revealed.

Earlier Comments on Portfolio Changes

The speculation gained traction partly because of earlier administrative changes that saw the Vice President lose oversight of certain government portfolios.

However, in a previous television interview, Ansah downplayed the significance of the move, explaining that the Vice President’s constitutional role is largely delegatory.

“The Vice President performs functions that are assigned by the President,” she said at the time, stressing that the adjustment of responsibilities was within the normal functioning of government.

Despite that clarification, online commentary continued to frame the development as evidence of political tension within the administration.

Strong Rejection of ‘Manufactured Narratives’

According to the source, Ansah believes the recent wave of reports is a deliberate attempt to manufacture political drama where none exists.

“She sees these stories as people trying to push an agenda,” the source said. “Her position is simple—she is loyal to the President and loyal to the party.”

The Vice President, the source added, views speculation about launching a new party as not only baseless but also disrespectful to the political movement she currently serves.

“Madam Ansah is a committed member of DPP and she takes that loyalty seriously. The idea that she is plotting to start another party is something she has completely rejected.”

Political Undercurrents

The episode highlights how quickly political speculation can spread in the digital era, especially around senior figures within government.

But insiders close to the Vice President say the message from her office is unequivocal: she remains firmly within the Democratic Progressive Party and continues to serve as Vice President under President Mutharika.

As the source summed it up: “There is no new party, there is no rebellion, and there is no plan to leave DPP. Those stories are simply not true.”

