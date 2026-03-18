Rushed Deals, Rising Questions: George Jim at the Center of Pension Fund Hotel Controversies

The Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF), charged with safeguarding the pensions of thousands of Malawi’s civil servants, is facing growing scrutiny over a series of high-value hotel purchases that critics say were rushed, politically influenced, and poorly scrutinized. At the center of the storm is George Jim, the suspended Principal Officer, whose fingerprints are emerging on both the Amaryllis Hotel and Sigelege Hotel deals.

The Amaryllis transaction, valued at K128 billion, has already drawn national outrage, with questions over due diligence, transparency, and the suitability of such a purchase for a pension fund. Now, Nyasa Times can reveal that within months of that acquisition, PSPTF also moved to buy Sigelege Hotel in Area 10, Lilongwe, later renamed Lifestyle Boutique Hotel, under circumstances that echo the controversies surrounding Amaryllis.

Sources indicate the Sigelege deal was executed with unusual haste: valuations and analyses, which typically take months to ensure accuracy, were completed in just about three months. The hotel’s initial price was pegged at K8.5 billion, but after currency devaluation and rapid recalculations, the purchase price ballooned to K27.5 billion. Insiders say the speed of the transaction was influenced by political pressure, particularly because one of the owners was the late former Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, whose family interests reportedly expedited the deal.

George Jim, suspended over the Amaryllis transaction, is widely regarded as the mastermind behind both hotel acquisitions. Sources claim he orchestrated the Sigelege purchase, managing the evaluations and ensuring the transaction proceeded despite concerns over governance and public accountability. Further, Jim is suspected of leaking sensitive information about the Amaryllis deal, adding fuel to ongoing investigations and media scrutiny.

Financial analysts say the pattern is troubling. The rapid escalation of prices, the political connections involved, and the compressed timelines all point to a systemic failure of oversight within PSPTF. Observers note that these deals expose a pension fund that appears vulnerable to political influence and internal manipulation, raising urgent questions about the protection of public funds.

Civic organizations and opposition figures are calling for comprehensive inquiries into both transactions, arguing that pensioners’ resources have been put at risk while those connected to political power appear to benefit. Questions abound: How did the Fund justify a jump from K8.5 billion to K27.5 billion for Sigelege in such a short period? What internal checks were bypassed? And how can the public trust that PSPTF is acting in the best interest of its contributors rather than political elites?

The juxtaposition of the Amaryllis and Sigelege deals paints a disturbing picture: one where rushed, high-value acquisitions under political pressure risk undermining public confidence in the Fund. With George Jim at the helm of both deals, PSPTF now finds itself under intense scrutiny, with the spotlight firmly on governance, accountability, and the safeguarding of public pension funds.

As investigations continue, all eyes will be on the authorities to determine whether justice, transparency, and fiscal prudence will prevail—or whether political expediency will once again take precedence over the welfare of pensioners.

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