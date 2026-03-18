NGO Transforms Youth into Agro-Dealer Entrepreneurs

A small agro-dealer shop in Nsalu, on the outskirts of Lilongwe, sees farmers flocking in and out of Annovin Investment, stocked with maize seeds, vegetable seeds, and pesticides.

Farmers Soaked from the cold but blessed by continuous rains, they walk slowly but steadily, determined to secure the inputs they need for their farms. The shelves are lined with neatly arranged products, while conversations between customers and the shop owner reflect a growing demand for farming inputs in the area.

Behind the counter stands 34-year-old Aaron Isaac, his goal was clear to make farm inputs accessible to farmers, a local entrepreneur whose journey reflects determination and resilience. What is now a thriving business making millions of kwachas in annual profits began as a small venture in 2017, built from a modest capital.

“I started very small with K300,000. As a youth, finding capital in Malawi is not easy because life is already hard,” he explains. “Back then, I struggled a lot just to keep the business going. “But now I owned a plot through this business,” Isaac narrated with a smile in his face.

From those humble beginnings, Aaron has steadily grown Annovin Investment into a reliable source of farm inputs for the Nsalu community. His shop is not only supporting local farmers with access to quality seeds and pesticides, but also creating a livelihood for himself and inspiring other young people to venture into business.

He said that the trainings provided by Rural Market Development Trust (RUMAK) have significantly equipped them with knowledge and skills, enabling them to provide advisory services to farmers when they buy products.

“We acquired training through RUMAK on stock management, posting and pricing of products, record keeping, and advisory services such as the measurement of chemicals, which have resulted in improved outcomes for farmers in their production,” he said.

However, Aaron stressed that despite being in the business, they face challenges from some unscrupulous traders selling fake chemicals, which sometimes affect their businesses.

RUMAK is implementing a project called Youth Work in Agro-Dealer Development, with support from Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), with funding amounting to 920,820 US Dollars over a period of 36 months up to 2027, targeting districts of Salima, Lilongwe, Machinga, and Kasungu ADDs, covering a total of 13 districts.

Macphery Masangano, Project Coordinator for Rural Market Development Trust (RUMAK), said the project has been making tremendous strides since its onset in 2024, as it has transformed the lives of young people.

“We have a target of training 1,000 agro-dealers, but as of now we have managed to train 800 agro-dealers, of which 400 have established agro-dealer shops.” Masangano says.

He said the aim is to help farmers easily access inputs without having to travel long distances to acquire basic inputs for their production.

He added that this business was traditionally dominated by older generations, hence, the project aims to involve youths to venture into it as an opportunity to give them purpose.

“Our total target is 2,200, of which 1,200 are work opportunities that we hope to create through existing agro-dealers, and 1,000 agro-dealers that we are currently developing.” Masangano says.

AGRA is implementing a 5- year project called Youth Entrepreneurship for the future of agriculture (YEFFA), with a sum of $350 Million partnership with Mastercard Foundation aimed at creating dignified, fulfilling work for young people Africans in agricultural sector and focusing on enhancing youth participation, improving policy and fostering sustainable food systems.

Country Director for AGRA, Dr Eluphy Nyirenda, said AGRA supports farmers with market strengthening, addressing issues of climate change, and integrating women and young people as critical priorities.

She added that people with disabilities are also included, as they are often underserved and do not receive much support.

“We recognize that young people have capabilities, as they are creative and have brilliant ideas to transform the country’s economy and create jobs. We are making an impact with our small investments they are bringing huge impact to Malawi’s agriculture discourse” she explains.

She further stressed that Malawi is very strong in policy development, but implementation remains a challenge, however, AGRA has now moved from supporting government in development to focusing on implementation, building capacity, and providing resources to ensure the government is tracking and following through on implementation.

According to Malawi vision 2063 stipulates that if the country is to achieve its dream of becoming an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation, then the youth must be the leaders of today, particularly in agriculture and food systems.

As the sun sets over Nsalu Trading Centre, Isaac closes his shop as customers carry their seeds on their heads, with huge smiles on their faces, relieved from the struggles of accessing farm inputs. Isaac is one of the many farmers shows that with more funding, a lot of young people can find job opportunities. This progress requires concerted efforts and more resources in order to reach more young farmers.

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