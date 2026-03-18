NAM Describes Helene Mpinganjira’s Death as ‘Big Blow’ to Malawi Netball

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has described the death of former Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) board member Helene Tasosa Mpinganjira as a devastating loss to Malawi’s netball fraternity.

NAM President Vitumbiko Gubuduza made the remarks on Wednesday during a funeral mass held at St. Mary’s Parish in Chemusa, Blantyre, following Mpinganjira’s death on Tuesday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH). Her body was later taken to her home village in Lumbadzi, Lilongwe, where she is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

“Helene was our rock and one of the individuals who served netball with unmatched passion. Today, we have lost a great leader whose contribution to the game was remarkable,” said Gubuduza. “As NAM, we will deeply miss her love, leadership, and the guidance she offered, which helped shape many players and administrators into what they are today.”

Tributes have also poured in from the club level, with Tigresses Netball Club mourning the loss of a figure they described as irreplaceable. Senior club official Judith Chalusa said Mpinganjira’s death leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.

“As Team Manager, she was more than a leader—she was a mother, mentor, and role model. She fought tirelessly to keep the team alive, especially after we lost our sponsorship, knocking on doors to ensure players and technical staff did not suffer,” said Chalusa. “She was a legend who left a lasting mark not only on Tigresses, but on the nation.”

Mpinganjira’s contribution to Malawian sport spanned decades. Over the years, she served in key administrative roles including General Secretary of the Malawi Olympic Committee, Team Manager for the Malawi National Netball Team—the Queens—and General Secretary of NAM.

Her influence extended beyond netball, as she came from a family deeply rooted in Malawian sport, being sister to former Flames and Mighty Wanderers legends Bob and Albert Mpinganjira.

Her death marks the end of an era for Malawi netball, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the development of the sport.

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