Macra revokes content licences for Capital FM, 2 others for non payment of licence fees

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has revoked content licences for three local radio stations for non payment of their annual license fees amounting to over K46 million.

The three radio stations are Joy Radio, which owes Macra K18,115,982, Sapitwa FM with K14,199,000 and Capital FM with K13,926, 000.

Macra Director General Daud Suleman said in a statement available to Nyasa Times on Friday that the licenses for the mentioned radio stations have been revoked for a substantial breach of condition of their licences.

“The revocation of the licences will be effective 30 days from 19ty August, 2022, the date of receipt of notification from Macra revoking there licences,” he said.

Suleman said Joy Radio, Sapitwa FM and Capital Radio are free to apply, in future, for a content licence if they have no outstanding issues with Macra.

In addition, he said, Macra has withdrawn frequencies of Timveni radio which operates under 87.5 and 99.5 FM, Radio Maria on 100.7 and 105.9fm, Capital Radio on 105.3 FM as well as Sapitwa on 104 and 101 4 FM.

He said Macra has closed all cases on outstanding fees for Mzati Radio and Television following the payment of K6,199,875.10 and K17,180,000 respectively.

Suleman therefore advised all licensees in telecommunication, broadcasting and postal sectors that failure to pay annual license fees is a serious breach of their licences and they risk having their licences revoked.

