MACRA Rewrites History as Nkoloma Moves to Correct a Decade of Politicised Licence Revocations

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has invited former licence holders whose operating permits were revoked between 2015 and 2025 to apply for reconsideration—signalling a decisive break from what many in the industry describe as years of politically tainted regulatory decisions.

The invitation, contained in a statement signed by MACRA Acting Director General Mayamiko Nkoloma, covers former licensees in electronic communications, content services, as well as postal and courier operations—sectors that have long complained of selective enforcement, political interference and arbitrary licence withdrawals.

For more than a decade, MACRA’s revocation powers were frequently criticised for being used as a political weapon rather than a regulatory tool, with licences cancelled on grounds that critics argued were inconsistently applied or outright abused to silence dissenting voices and squeeze out unfavoured operators.

Nkoloma’s move is being interpreted as an attempt to clean up that legacy.

According to the statement, eligible applicants must demonstrate genuine efforts toward regulatory compliance, outline remedial actions taken since their licences were withdrawn, or present fresh and material information relevant to the original revocation decisions. In effect, MACRA is reopening files many believed were buried for good.

“Applications must be submitted in writing within 21 days from the date of the notice,” reads part of the statement, adding that submissions must include details of the former licensee, type of licence held, date and reasons for revocation, grounds for reconsideration, supporting documents and current contact information.

While MACRA has made it clear that licence reinstatement is not automatic, the policy shift itself is significant. For affected Malawians—radio stations forced off air, courier businesses shut down, content creators silenced and jobs lost—the invitation represents the first formal acknowledgement that past decisions may have been flawed, excessive or politically motivated.

Industry players say the impact could be far-reaching. Reinstated licences could revive dormant businesses, restore employment and reintroduce competition into sectors that have stagnated under monopolistic conditions. For communities that lost access to local radio and information services, the decision could also reopen democratic space that was quietly closed.

Crucially, Nkoloma’s approach reframes MACRA as a regulator, not an enforcer of political convenience.

However, the authority has stressed that each application will be assessed strictly on its merits, warning that reconsideration does not guarantee reinstatement. Observers say this caveat is important to avoid replacing past abuses with regulatory recklessness.

Still, the symbolism is hard to miss. By reopening cases spanning a politically turbulent decade, Nkoloma is challenging the culture of impunity that allowed regulatory power to be misused—and sending a signal that institutions can correct themselves.

For many Malawians, the move raises a pointed question: if MACRA can admit that past decisions deserve review, which other public institutions will follow suit?

