Macra says 6 million students fail to access computer services in Malawi

May 24, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment
Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) says nearly six million school going students in rural areas are lacking access to computer services.
Thumbwe Community College students using the computers
MACRA Head of Procurement Services, Joseph Ngalawa said this at Chiwamba Community Day Secondary school in Lilongwe during the ground breaking ceremony of an ICT laboratory, as part of the Connect a School smart laboratory project which aims at constructing ICT labs and provide free internet access in rural schools.
Ngalawa said the country is fighting towards achieving digital inclusiveness.
He said government has put in place strategies that aims at bridging the digital gap in the country.
Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Chiwamba Constituency, Winston Kaimapanjira said local communities stand to benefit from the construction of the labs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Undule says World Bank’s US$80m grant is an endorsement for Malawi’s fiscal reforms

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has described the US$80 million grant from the World Bank's International Development Association...

Close