Macra says 6 million students fail to access computer services in Malawi

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) says nearly six million school going students in rural areas are lacking access to computer services.

MACRA Head of Procurement Services, Joseph Ngalawa said this at Chiwamba Community Day Secondary school in Lilongwe during the ground breaking ceremony of an ICT laboratory, as part of the Connect a School smart laboratory project which aims at constructing ICT labs and provide free internet access in rural schools.

Ngalawa said the country is fighting towards achieving digital inclusiveness.

He said government has put in place strategies that aims at bridging the digital gap in the country.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Chiwamba Constituency, Winston Kaimapanjira said local communities stand to benefit from the construction of the labs.

