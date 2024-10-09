MACRA Takes Crucial Step in Disaster Preparedness with National Emergency Telecommunications Plan

In a significant move towards enhancing disaster response capabilities, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has emphasized the critical role of telecommunications in disaster management. This statement came during the launch of the National Emergency Telecommunications Plan (NETP) implementation and Early Warning for All (EW4All) awareness workshop in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the event, Edward Kauka, Director of Telecommunications at MACRA, underscored that effective communication is essential for responding to disasters. “Without a robust telecommunications system, Malawi cannot effectively manage the calamities that often accompany disasters,” Kauka stated, reflecting on the challenges the country has faced in recent years.

Malawi has been severely impacted by various disasters over the past four years, exposing significant gaps in its telecommunications infrastructure. In response, MACRA organized this awareness workshop to collaborate with Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states, aiming to share knowledge and strategies for implementing the NETP.

“This workshop allows us to engage with our SADC counterparts, pooling our experiences to enhance our disaster response capabilities,” Kauka explained. The collaborative effort is designed to strengthen regional resilience and improve coordination in emergency situations.

Dr. George Ah-Thew, SADC Senior Programmes Officer for ICT, emphasized the importance of sharing insights gained from recent disasters, including the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy. “The SADC Model NETP will provide a framework for our nations to adapt and ensure that communication systems remain operational during crises, ultimately saving lives,” he said.

The workshop, running from October 9 to 11, 2024, has attracted participation from various SADC member states, highlighting the region’s commitment to enhancing disaster preparedness through improved ICT infrastructure.

As Malawi faces increasing climate-related challenges, the implementation of the NETP and collaboration with regional partners is vital. By prioritizing telecommunications in disaster management, MACRA is taking essential steps to ensure that the country is better prepared for future emergencies, safeguarding lives and promoting resilience in vulnerable communities.