Malawi joins global community to commemorate World Mental Health Day: A Call for Workplace Prioritization

Malawi is stepping up its commitment to mental health by joining the international community in commemorating World Mental Health Day on October 10th.

This year’s global theme, “It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace,” is being embraced with a national focus on creating healthier work environments, as highlighted by Deputy Minister of Health Halima Daud during a press conference in Lilongwe.

Emphasizing the importance of mental health, Daud noted that workplace stress and mental well-being are often overlooked, despite their critical impact on employees’ overall health. “This day serves as a reminder to draw attention to the importance of mental health in the workplace, with the goal of championing practices that foster a supportive culture,” she stated.

According to Daud, many individuals face mental health challenges at work but fail to seek help due to stigma and fear of discrimination. The deputy minister highlighted concerning statistics from the Malawi Police Service, which have shown a troubling rise in suicide rates, suggesting that work-related stress may contribute significantly to these incidents.

“Symptoms of depression, such as difficulty concentrating and decision-making, can lead to decreased productivity and, in some cases, harmful coping mechanisms like substance abuse or, tragically, suicide,” Daud explained.

To address these challenges, she called for stronger employment laws that protect individuals disclosing mental health issues and advocated for best practices among employers. “We must decrease negative attitudes towards mental health, empower employees, and provide training for managers on how to handle mental health issues effectively,” she urged.

Dr. Neema Kimambo, a representative from the World Health Organization (WHO), echoed the call for prioritizing mental health in the workplace. “With 60% of the global population engaged in work, it’s essential to take urgent action to protect and promote mental health at work,” she stated.

Kimambo outlined several strategies for stakeholders—including governments, workers, and employers—to adopt, such as managing psychosocial risks, training managers to respond to employee distress, and creating environments that enhance mental well-being.

As Malawi marks this important day, the commitment to improving mental health in the workplace is clear. With collaborative efforts from all sectors, the country aims to create a more supportive atmosphere for its workforce, ensuring that healthy workers contribute to a thriving economy.

