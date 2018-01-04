Macra top brass risk jail over contempt of court

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Director General Godfrey Itaye and fired board chair Mervis Mangulenje risk being sent to jail for failing to respect a court decision to allow its deputy director general Francis Bisika back to work, Nyasa Times can reveal.

Bisika’s contract was terminated under suspicious circumstances just weeks after the board chaired by Mangulenje approved it.

In a Judicial Review Case No 71 of 2017, before Justice Tembo, Itaye is the first defendant, with Mangulenje second and Dan Chioni the Director, of Legal affairs is the third defendant.

Bisika through his lawyer Chauncy Gondwe is asking the High Court to commit the three to prison after the client has not been able to access his office and working tools, including a laptop, which Deputy Director of Administration Henry Macheso says was handed over to Itaye.

Locks to Bisika’s office were also changed to further deny him access despite the court injunction.

Itaye and Mangulenje have been embroiled is top level dubious multimillion kwacha contracts which were being used to syphon funds allegedly for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), but also lining their pockets.

PriceWater House Auditing firm sources revealed they have written the regulatory body seeking a forensic audit, which Itaye is objecting, saying Macra would not pay for the forensic audit fees.

The Anti Corruption Bureau has been investigating allegations of fraudulent procurement and corruption at MACRA. It is yet to be seen how the newly confirmed ACB director Reyneck Matemba will handle the alleged corruption allegations.

Topping the list is the awarding of a multi-million kwacha contract to Itaye’s parent in-laws a Car track and supply of computers contract without tendering.

A 135 million kwacha dubious contract to supply and deliver developmental Calender’s which we’e never delivered to Macra is yet another case of corruption yet to be investigated. Macra is also allegedly buying campaign cloth for the ruling DPP.

