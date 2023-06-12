MACRA worried with illegal radio operators

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director General Daud Suleman has expressed concern over growing cases of illegal and make-shift radios in the country.

Suleman was speaking on Monday in Lilongwe when he updated reporters on the FM Spectrum Re-farming exercise being carried out by Macra.

He said there are some individuals who are allocating themselves frequencies through the illegal operation of make-shift radio.

“These individuals are not geniuses but illegal operators and we are condoning the tendency,” he said.

He further said there are standard and rules that refrain such from operating in the country.

Meanwhile, Suleman said the current re-farming exercise, which the authority is carrying out aims at providing a long lasting solution to the challenges that the broadcasting industry has been experiencing including hoarding, failure to pay for frequencies, depletion of frequencies as well as illegal operation.

Spectrum Re-farming is to repurposing of spectrum bands to efficient technologies and new services.

The exercise which started in 2022 is expected to be completed by December this year (2023) or before the deadline.

Chairperson for the exercise, Hazwel Solomon, said it is an important exercise to the broadcasting industry as it will give more room for free channels in the band.

“More licences will be accommodated and there will be no longer congestion,” he said.

Solomon said there has been a tremendous progress as more broadcasters will now be accommodated.

