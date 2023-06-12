President Chakwera to attend Global Leadership Summit

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will attend a two-day 2023 Global Leadership Summit, which Malawi will host from 14 to 15th June in Lilongwe.

Country Team Leader for Global Leadership Network (GLN), Victor Mughogho, told reporters in Lilongwe on Monday that the event will bring leaders from all sectors of the society to be equipped with knowledge.

Leaders will be brought together to sharpen their skills, be inspired with insights and knowledge in order to enhance their leadership capacity,” he said.

Mughogho said the network seeks to inspire and equip world class leaders that ignites transformation because when they have new ideas they will lead differently.

Leaders need inspiration, equipped or trained. Training is critical while inspiration is imperative hence the existence of the network, he said.

World speakers well renowned in leadership from United States of America (USA), South Africa, Uganda among others will give their motivational talks.

The summits expects almost 500 delegates from across the world.

According to him, the network has been driven by the belief that leadership changes everything – when you commit to grow your leadership everyone around you wins, businesses work for good, communities are transformed while the churches thrive.

GNL is a community of curios, growth minded, change driven people committed to developing their leadership skills to maximize their influence for the purpose of igniting positive transformation wherever they live and work.

