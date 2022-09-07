Madagascar disaster risk management technical team visits Malawi

A disaster risk management technical team from Madagascar is in Malawi to learn how authorities here deal with devastating disasters.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Monday during a disaster risk management stakeholders’ engagement meeting, as part of the authorities’ DRM technical exchange visit to Malawi, the Technical Advisor of the Director General for Madagascar’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNGRC) Bruno Emmanuel Randriaharihaja said it was high time the two countries intensified cooperation in disaster management to address their challenges.

“Madagascar is a disaster-prone Island and faces similar challenges that often affect Malawi.

“This year alone, we experienced six cyclones, including tropical storm Ana, whose effects were so devastating.

“We are also aware that Ana caused devastating effects in Malawi.

“In view of this, it is of paramount importance that we share best preparedness practices, experiences and work together in addressing the challenges we are facing,” said Randriaharihaja.

In his remarks, Department of Disaster Management Affair’s Director of Disaster Response and Recovery Rev. Moses Chimphepo concurred with Randriaharihaja, saying the magnitude and frequency of disasters Madagascar, Malawi and other SADC countries face is alarming and there was need for effective collaboration and coordination amongst countries and various stakeholders.

“The technical exchange visit and the stakeholders’ engagement meeting comes at a right time when both countries are reeling from the impacts of cyclones and other disasters in previous season and also putting in place strategies and interventions for recovery as well as preparedness for this season following the release of the 2022/2023 SADC Regional Seasonal Forecast (SARCOF).

“Therefore, the experience, knowledge and information shared during this technical exchange visit will go a long way to inform our respective institutions’ operations and capacities to address the impacts of disasters in our countries and resilience building,” said Chimphepo.

The exchange visit, which has been facilitated with technical and financial support from the World Food Programme under the South-South Cooperation Programme, will provide a platform for sharing experiences, lessons learnt and suggested solutions in the implementation of DRM programmes.

Among others, the BNGRC will visit sites for community-based early warning systems, the DoDMA Ntcheu Warehouse for central level warehousing, Evacuation Centre in Balaka, the Malawi Red Cross Society Logistics Warehouse and the Humanitarian Staging Area in Bangula.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!