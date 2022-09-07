ADMARC Board undertakes tough measures to sanitize the grain marketer

Board of Directors for Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) has disclosed that it is undertaking tough measures in an effort to sanitize and resuscitate the bed-ridden institution from politically-induced death.

ADMARC Board Chairperson Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi told Nyasa Times on Tuesday that, among others, the agency will conduct a human resource audit to ascertain if their members of staff have requisite qualifications to hold their respective positions.

“We will lay off those found wanting in their educational and professional qualifications. We have taken this decision having established that the majority of the personnel do not have papers for the positions they are holding and this is one of the reasons the institution is failing to tick,” said Kusamba Dzonzi.

The decision ADMARC Board of Directors have taken comes amidst revelations of what has been christened an “ADMARC Casino Syndicate” in which it is reported that members of staff who were employed based on their political party affiliation to the previous governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have been defrauding the institution.

It is reported, among others, that these politically-sponsored ADMARC employees have been colluding with clients to sue the institution on dubious and trumped-up charges. They lodge complaints in courts where they are awarded damages.

These damages are later shared between the clients and the unpatriotic employees.

An inside source at ADMARC corroborated this account, claiming this is why ADMARC has never won a single case despite having highly paid legal counsel.

“When you look closely these cases are simple and straight forward but strangely he has lost every case that he/she had handled as a defense lawyer on behalf of ADMARC thereby making his employer lose more while he is getting a salary at the end of the month.

“Over K6 billion has vanished without trace. When the board took an interest, staff members, including management, became hostile against accountability. Hiding critical information inclusive,” confided the source.

As if that is not enough, added the confidant, senior officials from DPP, cadets, young democrats, girlfriends, their nieces, uncles and cousins burdened the institution’s wage bill with over 3000 people who were not required in the ADMARC structure.

“Despite all these obvious unhealthy and unprofessional issues at ADMARC, the CEO was cutting home K14 million monthly salary. All these put together have choked ADMARC for years until the current BOARD has taken a strong stand against all odds to finally restructure ADMARC and re-establish it. Out of all these serious and worrisome issues, cadets will still backlash at the good decision made by the board,” said the source.

But Kusamba Dzonzi assured that President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his government are determined to rid ADMARC of bad apples to save it from natural death.

He said this is why the incumbent government decided to conduct a human resource audit so that only those with needed qualifications and experience are retained.

“There are even others who are very old, but are still working. Such kind of employees must retire now and give space to fresh minds,” said Kusamba Dzonzi.

