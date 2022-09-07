AMREF donates cholera management supplies to Malawi Government

Amref Health Africa has donated cholera management supplies to Malawi’s Ministry of Health towards prevention and treatment of cholera in the affected districts.

Amref Country Manager Hester Mkwinda Nyasulu said during the handover ceremony of the donation that his organization believes the supplies will assist the government to contain the disease, which has hit some of the districts of the country.

“We are committed to assist the government in responding to cholera disease with material and technical support,” he said.

Nyasulu added that part of the funds will go towards helping in sensitization and awareness, monitoring of the situation and distribution of supplies in the key districts like Nkhata Bay.

While the other part has been allocated to procure cholera management supplies for treatment of the disease.

In his acceptance remarks, Secretary for Health, Dr Charles Mwansambo said the donation has come at a right time when districts’ needs have increased.

“Government alone cannot meet the health needs of Malawians therefore the donation will go a long way in preventing cholera cases,” he said.

Mwansambo also said in the last 14 days, they have managed to contain the disease as no case has been reported.

The country has registered over 2000 cases of cholera and 75 deaths in 18 districts since the outbreak of the disease.

Mwansambo therefore appealed to the general public to observe the rules of hygiene to prevent further spread among the people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!