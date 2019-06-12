Madalitso Band on second Europe Tour: England shows set for July 26 to August 4

Barely after a year, the self acclaimed intuitive, authentic, and full of ruthless rhythms, Malawian Madalitso Band has again stormed Europe on a tour which took off on June 6 up to August.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Madalitso Band Tour Manager Neil Nayar said the tour had come by public demand.

“Madalitso Band is an authentic to the core and is coming to Europe once again after demand from clubs and festivals everywhere,” Nayar said.

Commenting on the band’s background, The Tour Manager further said that the traditional duo who in the last year have been featured on BBC Africa, and performed at such festivals as Roskilde in Denmark, were first discovered by a local producer busking outside a shopping centre in Lilongwe in 2009.

Nayar added: “The connection that the musicians gained with each other through living this way for 10 years is evident in the way they burst onto the scene, after their very first performance outside Malawi, in 2017, at Sauti Za Busara in Zanzibar.

“6 months later and they were on an aeroplane for the first time in their lives, to do a 2 week European tour, and wow audiences with their down-to-earth nature, and raw on-stage energy.”

Nayar then revealed that a new album is being released in March 2019 under Bongo Joe Records, a label from Geneva, who instantly fell in love with the Madalitso ethos.

“The music inside Madalitso Band is so strong, and it comes out effortlessly, full of syncopated rhythms, lush harmonies and a solid back beat.

Two nice guys from the village in Malawi, smiling their way around the world and bringing dancefloors to life,” Nayar said.

Full Tour Details

Date Venue City Country

6 June Larry’s Corner Stockholm SE

7 June Ronnells Antikvariat Stockholm SE

8 June Old Wevery Factory Uddebo SE

9 June Cafe Haerverk Oslo NO

12 June Antikvariatet Trondheim NO

14 June La Dynamo Pantin FR

15 June Hey Gamin! Orleans FR

16 June Un Singe en Ete Mayenne FR

17 June La Mere Lison Loche FR

19 June Le Bourg Lausanne CH

20 June Fest Du Peristyle Lyon FR

21 June Fest De La Musique Pont-en-Royans FR

22 June Fest Delices Perches Notre-Dame-de-Mesage FR

23 June Fontaine Minerale Pont-de-Barrer FR

24 June Le Coqtail Grenoble FR

25 June Cabaret Pop Gap FR

27, 28, 29, 30 June Fest Nuits Rebelles Brainans FR

4 July Fest Convivencia Toulose FR

5 July Fest Samba al Pais St Antonin-Noble-Val FR

6 July Fest La Pamparina Thiers FR

10 July Le Troquet de Marette Chateaudouble FR

11 July La Bobine Grenoble FR

12 July Jazz a Vienne Vienne FR

13 July Fete de L’Ete Feyzin FR

14 July Le Tangana Tourtour FR

16 July Le K’Fe Quoi Forcalquier FR

17 July Scenes D’Ete Moustier-Sainte-Marie FR

18 July Theatre L’Oranngerie Geneve CH

26 July WOMAD Festival Wiltshire ENG

27 July Port Eliot Festival Cornwall ENG

1 August Tom Thumb Margate ENG

2 August St Mary’s Music Hall Walthamstow ENG

3 August Wilderness Festival Oxfordshire ENG

6 August Woodburner Dalston ENG

9 August LCBF Tobacco Dock ENG

